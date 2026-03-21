Mattel Drops Official Images for 200x MOTU Origins Cartoon Collection Wave 4 — Preorders Live Now

If you were quietly worried that the 200x Origins Cartoon Collection might get swallowed up by all the MOTU Chronicles buzz and the theatrical movie push, Mattel just put those concerns to rest in a big way. Official images for Masters of the Universe Origins Cartoon Collection Wave 4 have dropped, and preorders are live right now across Amazon and Entertainment Earth.

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This wave was first spotted back in November 2025 thanks to some sharp sleuthing by El Cofre Geek, who uncovered early Amazon listings before any official announcement. Going from those initial breadcrumbs to full, polished product photography is exactly why patient collectors win in this hobby. The 200x era or the Mike Young Productions animated series carries enormous nostalgia weight, and the fact that Mattel continues to translate those designs faithfully into the Origins format is a clear signal that love for this corner of the Masters universe runs deep, both inside the company and across the fanbase.

Wave 4 brings four figures to the lineup, including one Deluxe release. Here’s a breakdown of every figure in the assortment.

The Masters of the Universe Wave 4 Figure Lineup

Teela

Credit: Amazon

The warrior goddess gets her full 200x armor treatment with a gold and white chest piece with a central green gem, turquoise shoulders, layered gold arm guards, and tall brown boots with sculpted fur-trim cuffs. Her red-orange hair is pulled into a high ponytail held by a gold tiara, and she comes with her signature cobra-headed gold staff.

Orko

Credit: Amazon

The Trollan sorcerer floats on a clear support stand in his iconic red robe with gold trim, pink scarf, and wide-brimmed hat with pale blue horn-like ear protrusions. He ships with two translucent blue branching magic effect pieces and a gold medallion necklace, making it easily one of the most accessory-rich figures in the wave.

Mer-Man

Credit: Amazon

The ocean warlord sports his classic 200x head sculpt with a finned crest, teal skin, gold shoulder pauldrons, a segmented chest plate with a turquoise gem, and a maroon loincloth with a gold sunburst buckle. He comes double-armed with an ornate gold trident and a serrated gold “corncob” sword with a broad, ridged blade.

Roboto

Credit: Amazon

The mechanical man of Eternia gets the Deluxe treatment with a bulky blue-and-gray upper body, deep red thigh armor, and large, angular dark-purple feet. His translucent chest window reveals detailed internal gear sculpting. He comes with a gray shoulder-mounted cannon and a red dual-barreled arm cannon, two swappable weapon configurations.

Why This Wave Matters

It would be easy to write off the 200x Cartoon Collection as a secondary priority for Mattel right now, given everything happening around the Masters of the Universe theatrical release. The MOTU Chronicles figures and core movie-adjacent product pushes are commanding a lot of attention and retail space. But Wave 4 landing with this kind of fanfare, official photography, a simultaneous preorder rollout across all three major retailers, and clearly strong sculpt work suggests the opposite.

If you’ve been building this collection since Wave 1, Wave 4 is an obvious must. If you’re new to it, this is a strong entry point. Either way, the preorder links are up now, and given how quickly some Origins releases have moved at retail, sooner is better than later.