Here's How to Get the Air Jordan 5 Retro "Bel-Air" Sneakers

Inspired by Will Smith's signature style in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air television series, the upcoming Jordan 5 retro "Alternate Bel-Air" / Ghost Green sneakers are slated to drop tomorrow, August 15th. If you want to get your hands on a pair, we have all of the info you'll need to make it happen right here.

The Jordan 5 "Alternate Bel-Air" release is an update to the original Jordan 5 Bel-Air design from 2013. As you can see, the vibrant neon green, purple, and blue colors combine with wild geometric patterns to give the shoes a look that's straight out of the '90s. Naturally, the Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" is going to be wildly popular at launch, which is happening on August 15th at 10am EST (7am PST). At that time, you'll be able to find them via the following retailers for $190 in men's sizes. Youth sizes will also be available at lower price points:

Naturally, if the sneakers sell out in your size, you can always grab a pair at resellers if you're willing to pay the premium (See them here at StockX and here on eBay). Additional images of the shoes are available in the gallery below.

On a related note, a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is in development with Will Smith serving as executive producer along with original producers Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz. Fans have had mixed reactions about the news.

