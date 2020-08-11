Fresh Prince Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Reboot News

Reboots are all the rage here in 2020, so we should all expect our favorite shows from years past to end up getting the reboot treatment at some point in time. However, few probably thought that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be getting another run on TV, but that's exactly what's happening. Will Smith is producing a dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince, written by Morgan Cooper, whose trailer for the previously nonexistent series went viral back in 2019.

This version of Fresh Prince will look a lot different than the Smith-starring sitcom series, which actually helps make sense of the move to reboot the property. This won't be a direct remake. Regardless, fans of the series have mixed feelings about this reboot news.

There are plenty of folks who are excited to see what this new story will bring, and how the dramatic take could turn into compelling television. Then again, there are others who aren't fond of the news. Some of these doubters just don't like the idea of reboots. Others don't like the new direction. There are even those on social media saying that the reboot should focus on Cooper's version of the story, clearly not taking time to read the full news.

Either way, there are a lot of opinions out there regarding the Fresh Prince reboot. Here's what fans are saying: