Fresh Prince Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Reboot News
Reboots are all the rage here in 2020, so we should all expect our favorite shows from years past to end up getting the reboot treatment at some point in time. However, few probably thought that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be getting another run on TV, but that's exactly what's happening. Will Smith is producing a dramatic reboot of Fresh Prince, written by Morgan Cooper, whose trailer for the previously nonexistent series went viral back in 2019.
This version of Fresh Prince will look a lot different than the Smith-starring sitcom series, which actually helps make sense of the move to reboot the property. This won't be a direct remake. Regardless, fans of the series have mixed feelings about this reboot news.
There are plenty of folks who are excited to see what this new story will bring, and how the dramatic take could turn into compelling television. Then again, there are others who aren't fond of the news. Some of these doubters just don't like the idea of reboots. Others don't like the new direction. There are even those on social media saying that the reboot should focus on Cooper's version of the story, clearly not taking time to read the full news.
Either way, there are a lot of opinions out there regarding the Fresh Prince reboot. Here's what fans are saying:
Amazing
prevnext
Reboots are
Morgan Cooper is a super-fan of “Fresh Prince..” and made a trailer in 2019 reimagining the series. It caught Will‘s attention and now it’s being shopped to networks including Netflix.
Cooper is now going to co-write the script, direct + more.
Amazing. https://t.co/h8rOzBkfDD— Wanna (@WannasWorld) August 11, 2020
Never
prevnext
there are some things that should never be remade and Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of those things. https://t.co/6lwDJlJWmL— c (@chuuzus) August 11, 2020
No Thank You
prevnext
No thank you. Just ain’t the same without Uncle Phil. Besides, the show still ain’t made peace with Janet Hubert.— Renee Larson-Endsley (@iamreneejai) August 11, 2020
Give it a Shot
prevnext
Okay, at first I was like why, but then I saw the trailer from last year. I’ll give it a shot https://t.co/plSL7h5hwJ— Wembley Leach (@wembleyleach) August 11, 2020
Here Me Out
prevnext
Hear me out— What if they rebooted #FreshPrince and Will was now Uncle Will and his mischievous/ troubled nephew (wife’s nephew) came to live with them.... pic.twitter.com/R6Na70aEn0— Keyana.Alicia (@KeyanaAlicia) August 11, 2020
Dream Come True
prevnext
That's insane. Imagine creating a fan-made Fresh Prince of Bel-Air trailer, Will Smith seeing it & you meet up with him. And now you're teaming up with him for a reboot of such an iconic show.
Talk about a childhood dream come true. https://t.co/saCU0pADQk— Laila (@lailatweetzx) August 11, 2020
Justice
prevnext
Y'all who even read the article know that they're remaking it into a drama and it would be so perfect and relevant for our time I'm so excited I hope they do it justice pic.twitter.com/uj8itPkf7B— Art Of Palms (@PalmsArt) August 11, 2020
Congrats
prev
If you build it they will come. Word to @cooperfilms_ Congrats! https://t.co/LCKOamIo6X— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.