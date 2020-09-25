Here's the Baby Yoda "Ugly" Christmas Sweater You've Been Waiting For

Ugly Christmas sweater enthusiasts have undoubtedly been on the edge of their seat waiting to find out what Disney and Lucasfilm had in mind for The Child (aka Baby Yoda) this year. Well, you can finally get some rest after you've secured the not-so-ugly Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian sweater pictured here.

This official Star Wars: The Mandalorian Baby Yoda Christmas sweater is available to order here at Merchoid for $54.99 with all taxes and shipping fees included. That's a pretty fantastic deal for a knitted sweater of this caliber. It's available in sizes XS to XXXL with male and female cuts while supplies last - which might not be long. The design features Baby Yoda in the pram front and center with frogs, The Mandalorian helmets, blasters, Christmas trees, and mythosaur emblems scattered throughout. Mando's Mudhorn signets are featured on both arms.

The Baby Yoda Christmas sweater will be waiting on your doorstep at some point in November. You can check out more of Merchoid's pop culture-themed ugly Christmas sweaters right here.

Now, if you want to accessorize your Baby Yoda Christmas Sweater, Disney's new shoulder sitter plush is for you. It looks similar to Disney's 11-inch Baby Yoda plush, only in a compact 5-inch form. It includes a magnetic fabric disc that you place under your shirt, so Baby Yoda stays secure while you go about your day.

You can order The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush directly from Disney for $19.99. It sold out in a heartbeat when it was first released back in August, so take advantage of this opportunity while you can.

