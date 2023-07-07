Here's Where to Get Funko Fun On the Run Exclusive Pop Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most people wouldn't want to spend their 25th birthday at a Walmart, but Funko is doing just that with their Fun on the Run tour 2023. They're traveling to select Walmart locations across the US from July 7th – 19th leading up to San Diego Comic-Con, and some exclusive Pops are coming along for the ride. Fortunately, you don't need to travel, or run, or even step foot in a Walmart to get in on all of this fun. It appears that there are shared exclusives tied to the Fun on the Run event, and we're keeping track of them below complete with pre-order links.

It all starts with Funko's 25th anniversary Fun on the Run box which includes seven collectibles from Funko's past and present. The box is available to order here at the Funko Shop for $105 and includes the following items:

Wacky Wobbler Freddy Funko with Proto

Freddy Funko as The Flash with glow-in-the-dark Chase (1 in 6 rarity)

Freddy Funko Blockbuster Rewind – includes a membership info card and a 1 in 6 chance of finding the grayscale Chase Freddy.

Space Ghost SODA with translucent Chase (1 in 6 rarity)

Fun on the Run pin 4-pack

Fun on the Run stickers

Bitty Pop! Freddy Funko Fun on the Run 4-pack

As for the Funko Fun on the Run shared exclusive releases you can find them below.

Funko Fun on the Run Tour Dates