Here's Where to Get Funko Fun On the Run Exclusive Pop Figures
Most people wouldn't want to spend their 25th birthday at a Walmart, but Funko is doing just that with their Fun on the Run tour 2023. They're traveling to select Walmart locations across the US from July 7th – 19th leading up to San Diego Comic-Con, and some exclusive Pops are coming along for the ride. Fortunately, you don't need to travel, or run, or even step foot in a Walmart to get in on all of this fun. It appears that there are shared exclusives tied to the Fun on the Run event, and we're keeping track of them below complete with pre-order links.
It all starts with Funko's 25th anniversary Fun on the Run box which includes seven collectibles from Funko's past and present. The box is available to order here at the Funko Shop for $105 and includes the following items:
- Wacky Wobbler Freddy Funko with Proto
- Freddy Funko as The Flash with glow-in-the-dark Chase (1 in 6 rarity)
- Freddy Funko Blockbuster Rewind – includes a membership info card and a 1 in 6 chance of finding the grayscale Chase Freddy.
- Space Ghost SODA with translucent Chase (1 in 6 rarity)
- Fun on the Run pin 4-pack
- Fun on the Run stickers
- Bitty Pop! Freddy Funko Fun on the Run 4-pack
As for the Funko Fun on the Run shared exclusive releases you can find them below.
- Jaws Funko Pop! VHS Cover Figure with Case #18 – Order at Funko / Entertainment Earth
- The Big Lebowski Funko Pop! VHS Cover Figure with Case #19 – Order at Funko / Entertainment Earth
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Bumblebee 10-Inch Funko Pop #1371 – Order at Funko / Entertainment Earth
- WWE Liv Morgan Funko Pop #129 – Order at Funko / Entertainment Earth
- Funko SODA – Garfield (Beach) – Order at Funko
- MLB Backpack and Pop – Jackie Robinson – Order at Funko
Funko Fun on the Run Tour Dates
- July 7 – Nashville, TN
- July 8 – Springfield, MO
- July 9 – Bentonville, AR
- July 11 – Broken Arrow, OK
- July 12 – Oklahoma City, OK
- July 13 – Amarillo, TX
- July 14 – Albuquerque, NM
- July 15 – El Paso, TX
- July 16 – Tucson, AZ
- July 18 – Scottsdale, AZ
- July 19 – San Diego, CA