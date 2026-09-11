You Can Finally Pre-Order the ‘Obsession’ Nikki Funko

There’s nothing new about the concept of “be careful what you wish for,” but director Curry Barker found a way to make it unique with Obsession. His debut film has raked in more than $500 million since it opened in theaters in May 2026, landing it in the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year so far and transforming Barker into a star overnight.

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As with any widely embraced cultural touchstone, the collectibles will soon follow. There are plenty of official Obsession collectibles, from hoodies to phone cases, and there are plenty of One Wish Willow replicas for sale on Etsy if you’re into the idea of getting your own wish granted (we don’t recommend it). But now there’s a new must-have on the way for any horror fan who loves collectible figures, and she’s finally open for pre-order: the Funko Pop! Bloody Nikki.

Funko’s signature black eyes look just right on Nikki, who is clearly contemplating how best to express the depth of her terrifying devotion. She wears the black-and-red zebra-striped top, black shorts, and knee-high boots from the film’s party scene and holds the One-Wish Willow in one hand. One side of her face is splattered with blood from the part where she attacks herself in front of the rest of the party guests. She measures 3 and 3/4 inches tall and retails for $14.99.

Bloody Nikki is open for pre-order now and will be released in December 2026, so you’ll have a few months to wait before you can add her to your collection. While you wait, you can stock up on other Funko Pop! pre-orders, as there are quite a few new ones coming this year.

Another one to watch out for is Abner from The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is open for pre-order now and releases in October. Measuring four inches tall, the axeman wears a black-and-white checkered button-down, striped denim overalls, and wields his favorite weapon. He also sells for $14.99.

Funko also has a new set on the way for Stranger Things fans. The Karen & Demogorgon 2-Pack features the pairing from Season 5 of the show, with Karen measuring 4 and 1/4 inches and the Demogorgon measuring 5 and 1/2 inches. It’s open for pre-order now at retails for $29.99, and it comes out in October.

If you love Funko box sets and collect horror figures, there’s another one coming that you’re probably going to love. The WB Horror 4-Pack comes with four iconic 4-inch horror characters. Fans of The Conjuring franchise will be happy to see both Annabelle and The Nun here. There’s also La Llorona from The Curse of La Llorona and Regan from The Exorcist. The box retails for $45 and will be released in October 2026.

Finally, while not from a horror movie, how could we not mention that there’s a Funko on the way to commemorate one of Tim Curry’s most amazing characters? The Legend Lord of Darkness Super 7-Inch Figure pays tribute to Curry’s magnificent devil from the 1985 Ridley Scott fantasy film, from the tips of his shiny black horns down to the curling fur that cloaks his hooves. You can pre-order him now in advance of his October release, and he’ll look right at home on your shelf next to your other horror figures.

And should you need a little more Tim Curry in your life, may we also suggest the upcoming Hospital Gown variant from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which depicts Frank-n-Furter in all his stylish glory. He may be just 4 and 3/4 inches tall, but his aura will tower over the rest of your collection. He’s open for pre-order now and slated for a February 2027 release, and retails for $14.99.

You can pre-order all these figures, as well as plenty of other upcoming ones, at Entertainment Earth.