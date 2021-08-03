Here's Where to Get Funko FunKon 2021 Pop Figure Exclusives
This year, Funko broke away from San Diego Comic-Con to host a separate virtual convention dubbed FunKon. Actually, the first ever FunKon event will include a mix of virtual and in-person events centered around a whole bunch of Pop figure exclusives. The event takes place between August 4th and August 6th, with the shared exclusive Pop drop happening on Thursday, August 5th. For your convenience, we've compiled a complete guide to getting all of the FunKon 2021 exclusives right here.
Note that Pops with FunKon 2021 stickers will only be available through the Funko Shop, and they will be be doled out at random. Lottery winners and fans with tickets to the in-person FunKon Goes to Hollywood event will get first dibs on these Pops, but the chance to get in on these opportunities has long passed. However, collectors can still get their hands on the exclusive Pop figures via the shared retailers listed below. These Pop figures will feature a 2021 Virtual Convention sticker. Naturally, you'll be able to get the FunKon sticker versions here on eBay if you're willing to pay the markup.
A complete breakdown of the FunKon 2021 Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. This list will update as new information becomes available. Shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to order via their respective retailers at 6am PT / 9am ET on Thursday, August 5th. Again, when these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to grab them here on eBay.
Amazon FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Marvel Year of the Shield - Capwolf
- The Boys - Black Noir
- Star Wars: Across the Galaxy - Rey
- Disney's The Three Musketeers - Mickey Mouse
Entertainment Earth FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Dark Nights: Death Metal - Batman with Scythe
- Alice in Wonderland - Walrus and Carpenter
Walmart FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Crash Bandicoot - Crash Bandicoot in Mask Armor
- Disney Parks: It's a Small World - Mexico
- G.I. Joe - Cobra B.A.T.
Hot Topic FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- My Hero Academia - Gang Orca
- The Suicide Squad - T.D.K.
- SODA - Harley Quinn
- Green Lantern - White Lantern Sinestro
- McDonalds Ad Icons - Drummer McNugget
- Samurai Jack - Demongo
- Tokidoki - Sabochan
Box Lunch FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Wardrobe
- Disney's Emperor's New Groove - Kronk as Scout Leader
GameStop FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- My Hero Academia - Fatgum
- Pokemon - Squirtle Diamond Collection
- Dungeons & Dragons - Xanathar
- The Office - Stanley Hudson Samurai
- Star Wars Rebels - Imperial Commando
- The Simpsons - Belly Dancer Homer
- SODA Masters of the Universe - Prince Adam
Barnes & Noble / BAM FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Harry Potter - Harry Flying with Winged Key
Target FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Pokemon - Bulbasaur Diamond Collection
- DC Imperial Palace - Deathstroke
- Marvel - Falcon
- Transformers - Shockwave
FYE FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Justice League - Doctor Fate
- Parks and Recreation - Filibuster Leslie
Walgreens FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Marvel - Blade
Toy Tokyo FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Masters of the Universe - Whiplash
- Masters of the Universe - Roboto
- SODA Masters of the Universe - Webster
- Tokidoki - Sandy
- Tokidoki - Caramelo
Funko Shop FunKon 2021 Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here
- Die-Cast Pop - Captain America
- The Rocketeer - The Rocketeer
- Wonder Woman - Nubia
- Alice in Wonderland - White Rabbit (Black Light)
- Jay & Silent Bob Ad Icons - Mooby's Mascot
- Sugar Smacks Ad Icons - Smaxey the Seal
- DC Imperial Palace - Martian Manhunter
- Danger Mouse 40th Anniversary - Danger Mouse
- Directors: Anthony & Joseph Russo (2-Pack)
- Disney Princess - Snow White Pop and Pin with Mini Backpack Bundle
- SODA - Kaboom Cereal
- SODA - Marvel Thor
- Battleworld - Marvel Travel Portal
Show Only FunKon 2021 Exclusive Pop Figures:
- Fantastic Four - Galactus with Silver Surfer (Jumbo)
- Justice League - Stargirl
- Tokidoki - Scooter
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.