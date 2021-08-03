Here's Where to Get Funko FunKon 2021 Pop Figure Exclusives

This year, Funko broke away from San Diego Comic-Con to host a separate virtual convention dubbed FunKon. Actually, the first ever FunKon event will include a mix of virtual and in-person events centered around a whole bunch of Pop figure exclusives. The event takes place between August 4th and August 6th, with the shared exclusive Pop drop happening on Thursday, August 5th. For your convenience, we've compiled a complete guide to getting all of the FunKon 2021 exclusives right here.

Note that Pops with FunKon 2021 stickers will only be available through the Funko Shop, and they will be be doled out at random. Lottery winners and fans with tickets to the in-person FunKon Goes to Hollywood event will get first dibs on these Pops, but the chance to get in on these opportunities has long passed. However, collectors can still get their hands on the exclusive Pop figures via the shared retailers listed below. These Pop figures will feature a 2021 Virtual Convention sticker. Naturally, you'll be able to get the FunKon sticker versions here on eBay if you're willing to pay the markup.

A complete breakdown of the FunKon 2021 Pop figures can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. This list will update as new information becomes available. Shared exclusive Pop figures will be available to order via their respective retailers at 6am PT / 9am ET on Thursday, August 5th. Again, when these exclusives sell out, you'll be able to grab them here on eBay.

Amazon FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Marvel Year of the Shield - Capwolf

The Boys - Black Noir

Star Wars: Across the Galaxy - Rey

Disney's The Three Musketeers - Mickey Mouse

Entertainment Earth FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Dark Nights: Death Metal - Batman with Scythe

Alice in Wonderland - Walrus and Carpenter

Walmart FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Crash Bandicoot - Crash Bandicoot in Mask Armor

Disney Parks: It's a Small World - Mexico

G.I. Joe - Cobra B.A.T.

Hot Topic FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

My Hero Academia - Gang Orca

The Suicide Squad - T.D.K.

SODA - Harley Quinn

Green Lantern - White Lantern Sinestro

McDonalds Ad Icons - Drummer McNugget

Samurai Jack - Demongo

Tokidoki - Sabochan

Box Lunch FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Disney's Beauty and the Beast - Wardrobe

Disney's Emperor's New Groove - Kronk as Scout Leader

GameStop FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

My Hero Academia - Fatgum

Pokemon - Squirtle Diamond Collection

Dungeons & Dragons - Xanathar

The Office - Stanley Hudson Samurai

Star Wars Rebels - Imperial Commando

The Simpsons - Belly Dancer Homer

SODA Masters of the Universe - Prince Adam

Barnes & Noble / BAM FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Harry Potter - Harry Flying with Winged Key

Target FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Pokemon - Bulbasaur Diamond Collection

DC Imperial Palace - Deathstroke

Marvel - Falcon

Transformers - Shockwave

FYE FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Justice League - Doctor Fate

Parks and Recreation - Filibuster Leslie

Walgreens FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Marvel - Blade

Toy Tokyo FunKon 2021 Shared Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Masters of the Universe - Whiplash

Masters of the Universe - Roboto

SODA Masters of the Universe - Webster

Tokidoki - Sandy

Tokidoki - Caramelo

Funko Shop FunKon 2021 Exclusive Pop Figures: Order Here

Die-Cast Pop - Captain America

The Rocketeer - The Rocketeer

Wonder Woman - Nubia

Alice in Wonderland - White Rabbit (Black Light)

Jay & Silent Bob Ad Icons - Mooby's Mascot

Sugar Smacks Ad Icons - Smaxey the Seal

DC Imperial Palace - Martian Manhunter

Danger Mouse 40th Anniversary - Danger Mouse

Directors: Anthony & Joseph Russo (2-Pack)

Disney Princess - Snow White Pop and Pin with Mini Backpack Bundle

SODA - Kaboom Cereal

SODA - Marvel Thor

Battleworld - Marvel Travel Portal

Show Only FunKon 2021 Exclusive Pop Figures:

Fantastic Four - Galactus with Silver Surfer (Jumbo)

Justice League - Stargirl

Tokidoki - Scooter

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.