Hokusai's Masterpiece The Great Wave Is Now a LEGO Art Set

Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai produced many masterpieces over his long career, but The Great Wave off Kanagawa is a work that can stand alongside Lednardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa in terms of its popularity and cultural impact. The woodblock print is the first work in a series dubbed Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji that he began in 1830-1831 when he was roughly 70 years old. It has been reproduced in countless ways since then, culminating in an official LEGO Art set for January 2023.

The LEGO Art Hokusai The Great Wave (31208) set allows you to recreate this iconic image in 3D with 1,810 pieces. It promises to be a very relaxing build, especially if you scan the included QR code. It will launch a soundtrack that includes content that is designed to enhance the experience. When complete, it will be ready to display on your wall. The work depicts a stormy sea and some very unfortunate fisherman with Mount Fuji in the distance.

What's more, the Hokusai LEGO set is priced at $99.99 here on Amazon, here at LEGO, and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $30+ using the January 2023 code FREESHIP39 at checkout). That's surprisingly reasonable for this awesome LEGO Art set. For comparison, the 2316-piece Vincent van Gogh The Starry Night set launched in June of last year priced at $169.99.

"We're thrilled that fans of art and Japanese culture will get the chance to immerse themselves into the relaxing project of recreating the iconic Great Wave, captured in a LEGO Art set," said Annemette Baaskjær Nielsen, Designer at the LEGO Group.

"This set offers so many ways that fans can unwind and find their flow. Not just immersing themselves into the building process, but also getting into the artwork and how that is composed. Sparking an interest in Hokusai's instantly recognizable original and its rich history of almost 200 years."