Home Alone Hits 4K UHD Blu-ray With an Exclusive SteelBook Edition

Earlier today, Disney's Hocus Pocus arrived on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Best Buy exclusive SteelBook. So that's Halloween covered. If you want to double down for Christmas, you can do that as well now that pre-orders are live for the original (1990) Home Alone in both standard and SteelBook 4K + Digital editions. What's more, both films will arrive on the same day - September 15th.

At the time of writing, pre-orders for the standard edition of Home Alone in 4K are live here at Best Buy for $22.99. The exclusive Steelbook is available here at Best Buy for $27.99. An image for the SteelBook Edition hasn't been released yet, but Best Buy usually delivers with these exclusives, so it's definitely the one to get for superfans. This is especially true considering that it's only $5 more than standard, and the cover for the SteelBook is virtually guaranteed to feature a better version of Macaulay Culkin slapping his cheeks than the standard version. Note that a listing for the standard edition is up on Amazon, but not active.

Home Alone is hitting 4K Blu-ray for the first time as part of the film's 30th anniversary celebrations, so we would hope to see some new bonus content here. Details haven't been announced at this point, but this post will be updated when the special features are announced. An image for the SteelBook edition will also be added when it becomes available.

Home Alone was briefly available to stream on Disney+ last year, but was removed prematurely due to licensing issues. Odds are it will return somewhere down the line (most likely in 4K), but if you want to ensure that it's available to watch this holiday, this new edition is the way to go. Though, it would have been nice if Disney also added Home Alone 2: Lost in New York to the 4K catalog as well. It's only a matter of time.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.