Dig ‘Em Frog of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Fame Gets a Funko Pop Figure

The Kellogg’s Sugar Smacks / Honey Smacks cereal mascot Dig ‘Em Frog is the latest ad icon to get the Funko Pop treatment!

Interestingly, corporate mascots in Funko’s Ad Icon Pop series tend to be popular – especially when it comes to mascots from our favorite childhood cereals. They also tend do appreciate in value quite nicely, and we expect that Dig ‘Em won’t be any different. That having been said, you can secure your own Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig ‘Em Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 right here while supplies last. Shipping is slated for July.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mmm! Pop! Vinyl Figures have never tasted so sweet! Salute those delicious breakfast puffs from your childhood with this Pop! as icon release. The Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Dig Em’ Frog Ad Icons Pop! Vinyl Figure #25 measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box.”

On a related note, did you know that the very first bobblehead ever manufactured by Funko was based on the burger chain advertising icon Bob’s Big Boy? Well, it’s been 20 years since that bobblehead was first released, so Funko decided to celebrate the occasion with a brand new Pop version!

You can grab the new Bob’s Big Boy Bob Pop figure complete with 20th anniversary packaging right here while supplies last. The figure is expected to ship out in September 2018. The only other Pop version of Bob’s Big Boy that Funko has released was a 2016 SDCC exclusive. These days, that figure can fetch well over $1000. From the official description:

“Take a trip down Funko memory lane! In honor of the 20th anniversary of Funko Bob’s Big Boy gets a new take on a vaulted Pop! Bob is now featured in a new pose – proudly displaying his iconic checkered overalls! Shown with the 20th anniversary sticker this Pop! Ad Icon is a must have for any Funko collector!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.