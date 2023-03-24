Huge LEGO Sale Includes Star Wars, Batman, Marvel, and Super Mario Sets
It's not often that a LEGO sale includes popular items with discounts that exceed 20% off, and it's rarer still that the sale doesn't come from a place like Amazon or Walmart. However, all of these things are happening right now here at Zavvi, where they are running a March Mayhem sale that includes huge discounts on everything from apparel to vinyl records. Their sales on Star Wars Black Series items and LEGO sets are especially aggressive, featuring some of the lowest prices that we've ever seen on select items.
As far as the LEGO sale is concerned, there are huge discounts on sets with themes that include Star Wars, Batman, Harry Potter, Super Mario, Jurassic Park, Tecnnic, and more. You can shop the entire LEGO sale right here at Zavvi while it lasts. Just keep in mind that some deals require a coupon code while others are automatic. We've listed some highlights from the sale below.
- LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker Set (75337) – $109.99 with code ATTE
- LEGO Star Wars: Boba Fett's Throne Room (75326) – $69.99 with code BOBAFETT
- LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorians N-1 Starfighter Building Kit (75325) – $47.99
- LEGO Star Wars Cad Bane Battleship Set (75323) – $139.99
- LEGO Star Wars BD1 Droid Collectible (75335) – $84.99
- LEGO Marvel Iron Man Armory Avengers (76216) – $59.99 with code IRONMAN
-
LEGO Harry Potter: Hogwarts: Dumbledore's Office Set (76402) – $59.99 with code HOGWARTS
-
LEGO Technic: Ferrari Daytona SP3 Model Race Car Set (42143) – $359.99 with code FERRARI
-
LEGO Jurassic World: Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase (76941) – $34.99
-
LEGO Super Heroes: Batcave: The Riddler Face-off (76183) – $49.99
-
LEGO Super Mario Peach's Castle Expansion Set (71408) – $99.99
If you need even more retail therapy, you can find all of Zavvi's March Mayhem deals right here.0comments