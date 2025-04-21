Humble Bundle’s Return to Metroidvania Bundle is Great News for Gamers

Humble Bundle’s latest game bundle brings gamers back to a genre as old as time – or maybe as old as the 80s. Titled Return to Metroidvania, it features 8 games for only $14 that bring fans back to the sub-genre that dominated through titles like Metroid (1986), Castlevania II (1987), Super Metroid (1994), and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997). If you’re feeling the need to travel through non-linear levels while unlocking new rooms and areas and fighting enemies galore, then this bundle is for you.

As noted, the bundle offers 8 titles for $14 dollars, but Humble Bundle has a pay-what-you-want system, where you can choose which titles you’d like for how much. For $14 you’ll get all 8 games, $10 for five games, or $5 for 2. The bundle has a $162 value, meaning you’d be getting a lot of bang for your buck. You can also choose to pay more if you would like more of the proceeds to go to charity.

This bundle supports Cool Effect, a non-profit aimed at supporting carbon-reducing projects around the world. If you purchase these games for anything more than $14, the remaining amount will go towards Cool Effect. Awesomely enough, when checking out, Humble Bundle tells you how much exactly will go towards the non-profit for your purchase. So, if you like to add a little generosity to your purchases, this is just the right fit for you. Head here to pick up the bundle while it lasts, and read below for a complete list of games with descriptions.

$14 Tier – 8 Games

Grime – “A souls-like Metroidvania where combat is brutal and beauty is grotesque”

Berserk Boy – “Join the resistance and stop a tyrant’s army with pure speed and power”

Bio-Gun – “Saving a dog has never required this much cellular destruction”

Shantae and the Seven Sirens – “Discover ancient secrets and battle magical foes beneath the sea”

Islets – “Charming, challenging, and quietly unforgettable”

Astalon: Tears of the Earth – “Three heroes. One cursed tower. Endless secrets to uncover.”

Monster Sanctuary – “A monster-collecting Metroidvania with tactical combat and deep exploration”

Gato Roboto – “Meow-troidvania mayhem in one stylish mech suit”

$10 Tier – 5 Games

