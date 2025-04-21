When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Humble Bundle’s Return to Metroidvania Bundle is Great News for Gamers

Obtain games like Grime, Berserk Boy, Bio-Gun, Islets, and more through this deal.

Humble Bundle Return to Metroidvania

Humble Bundle’s latest game bundle brings gamers back to a genre as old as time – or maybe as old as the 80s. Titled Return to Metroidvania, it features 8 games for only $14 that bring fans back to the sub-genre that dominated through titles like Metroid (1986), Castlevania II (1987), Super Metroid (1994), and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997). If you’re feeling the need to travel through non-linear levels while unlocking new rooms and areas and fighting enemies galore, then this bundle is for you.

As noted, the bundle offers 8 titles for $14 dollars, but Humble Bundle has a pay-what-you-want system, where you can choose which titles you’d like for how much. For $14 you’ll get all 8 games, $10 for five games, or $5 for 2. The bundle has a $162 value, meaning you’d be getting a lot of bang for your buck. You can also choose to pay more if you would like more of the proceeds to go to charity.

This bundle supports Cool Effect, a non-profit aimed at supporting carbon-reducing projects around the world. If you purchase these games for anything more than $14, the remaining amount will go towards Cool Effect. Awesomely enough, when checking out, Humble Bundle tells you how much exactly will go towards the non-profit for your purchase. So, if you like to add a little generosity to your purchases, this is just the right fit for you. Head here to pick up the bundle while it lasts, and read below for a complete list of games with descriptions.

$14 Tier – 8 Games

  • Grime – “A souls-like Metroidvania where combat is brutal and beauty is grotesque”
  • Berserk Boy – “Join the resistance and stop a tyrant’s army with pure speed and power”
  • Bio-Gun – “Saving a dog has never required this much cellular destruction”
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens – “Discover ancient secrets and battle magical foes beneath the sea”
  • Islets – “Charming, challenging, and quietly unforgettable”
  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth – “Three heroes. One cursed tower. Endless secrets to uncover.”
  • Monster Sanctuary – “A monster-collecting Metroidvania with tactical combat and deep exploration”
  • Gato Roboto – “Meow-troidvania mayhem in one stylish mech suit”

$10 Tier – 5 Games 

  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  • Islets
  • Astalon: Tears of the Earth
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Gato Roboto

$5 Tier – 2 Games 

  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Gato Roboto

