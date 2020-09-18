It Pays to Be Evil in Disney Villains Monopoly

Ravensburger's Disney Villainous board game is fantastic, but if you prefer something a bit more familiar, the basic concept behind the game is now available in Monopoly form. Indeed, in Disney Villains Monopoly, you are encouraged to be ruthless and terrible. It's all about "classic Disney villains stealing, scheming, and competing to see who is the most evil of all" - and if you mock the losers or flip the table in anger, well, that just means you're being true to your character.

In Disney Villains Monopoly, you'll play as Cruella, Jafar, Scar, Evil Queen, Maleficent, or Hook. Each character has a Power Card that outlines a special ability, and it can be activated when you pass GO and place the Flames of Power ring on your token. The game also includes Poison Apple cards that give players a special advantage, like the ability to steal coins and properties, and place free Thickets. Players must buy and sell Villain Contracts instead of locations, and the more villains a player hires, the more rent they can collect.

Monopoly: Disney Villains Edition is available to order here on Amazon for $29.99. A listing is also live here at Walmart but the game was sold out (or inactive) at the time of writing. You can check out Ravensburger's Disney Villainous game here on Amazon for $34.97 (the listing includes links to the game's expansions). There are also two additional, recently released board games that Disney fans might be interested in...

The first is The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirts, which was made in partnership with Funko Games. Get ready to bring the iconic Disney Parks attraction home for a fun family adventure.

The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits is a board game for 2-6 players that involves exploring the "classic rooms of the ghost-infested manor, from the festivities-filled Ballroom to the Attic and out to the Graveyard and beyond in search of spirits". Players move around the mansion by rotating the Endless Hallway around Madame Leota's Séance Room, collecting Ghost cards and avoiding Haunt Cards and Hitchhiking Ghosts along the way.

Pre-orders for The Haunted Mansion: Call of the Spirits board game are live here on Amazon for $24.99 with a release date slated for September 30th. You won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Finally, in Ravensburger's board game take on the cult classic 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus, the Sanderson sisters have begun to work on their wicked potion, and it will be up to you (and up to five of your family members / friends) to stop them. At the time of writing it is available here on Amazon for $19.97.

As noted, players must work together to stop the Sanderson witches from completing a wicked potion that endangers Salem's children. According to the description, you can "play potion ingredients to the cauldron and match all the colors or ingredients. Binx will offer a helping hand, while Winifred, Mary, and Sarah cast spells to thwart your plans. Use tricks like Burning Rain of Death and Billy Butcherson to help you along the way".

The game includes 50 Ingredient cards, a Witch board, 13 Spell cards, a Sun token, 4 trick tokens, a rulebook, and one black cat Binx meeple.

