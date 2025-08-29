Jada Toys Cammy Ultra Street Fighter II Player 2 Figure Is An Exclusive

A new Jada Toys figure launched today in the Ultra Street Fighter 2 series, and it’s an exclusive! Specifically a Player 2 variation of Cammy is available to pre-order now exclusively at Entertainment Earth priced at $32.99 with a release date set for November. In addition to the alternate pink and grey color scheme, the figure is highly articulated, and includes alternate hands, an alternate head, and effect parts.

For this exclusive, you can head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order the figure priced at $32.99. The Player 1 version is also available on backorder here at Entertainment Earth priced at $29.99. Read on for more info on the figure and a gallery of images.

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy Player 2 6-Inch Action Figure- Entertainment Earth Exclusive ($32.99) – See here at Entertainment Earth: “Step into the ring with the Ultra Street Fighter II Cammy 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys. Meticulously crafted with premium detail and articulation, this collectible brings one of the franchise’s most iconic fighters to life. Known for her lightning-fast strikes and unshakable spirit, Cammy is ready to dominate your display. With premium articulation, you can recreate Cammy’s most iconic moves, from her devastating Spiral Arrow to her lightning-fast Cannon Spike. Cammy comes loaded with 2x interchangeable heads, 3x sets of hands, and a battle-ready effect piece to recreate her signature moves and game-accurate poses. Packaged in nostalgic arcade-style packaging inspired by the classic Street Fighter II cabinet, this figure is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.”

More Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Releases

Two other action figures were released for the game Ultra Street Fighter II back in February, Blanka and Sagat. Pre-orders for these figures are still available with an arrival date set for September of this year, meaning if you order now you should receive them relatively soon. Head below for official descriptions with individual links.

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Blanka 1:12 Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: “This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to capture Blanka’s primal energy and unique fighting style. With remarkable articulation, you can recreate his most memorable moves from the game, including his devastating Rolling Attack, his electrifying Electric Thunder and his iconic Beast Mode poses. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands and Electric Thunder effect pieces. His fierce presence is ready to bring chaos to your collection.“

Jada Toys Ultra Street Fighter II Sagat 1:12 Scale Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: “This 1:12 scale action figure is expertly crafted to showcase Sagat’s towering physique, disciplined stance, and signature attacks. With exceptional articulation, you can recreate his most devastating moves from the game, including his crushing Tiger Uppercut, powerful Tiger Knee, and his iconic Tiger Shot. This set includes interchangeable heads, hands, Tiger Shot effect piece and stand to bring his fiercest battles to life.“



