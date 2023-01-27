Josie and the Pussycats Box Set Debuts From Mezco Toyz

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Odds are we won't get a sequel to the 2001 Josie and the Pussycats film anytime soon, but what fans will get is a 5 Points box set from Mezco Toyz that includes figures of Josie, Melody, and Valerie with a ton of accessories. If you're unfamiliar, 5 Points line is Mezco's fresh take on retro figures, and the result here is pretty adorable.

Pre-orders for the Josie and the Pussycats 5 Points Boxed Set are live here at Entertainment Earth for $49.99 with free domestic US shipping using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of January 2023. That link will also get you 10% off any in-stock items that you're interested in. The set is expected to ship in December, and you won't be charged until that time. The full breakdown of accessories can be found below.

Josie – the level-headed leader and co-founder of the Pussycats who is known for being cool, calm, and collected during moments of chaos. Josie comes with a pair of interchangeable arms so that she can hold her signature instrument, a guitar.

Melody – the bubbly and sometimes absent-minded cofounder of the Pussycats who is known for speaking in a sing-song voice. Melody comes with a pair of interchange arms and legs so that she can sit and play her signature instrument, the drums.

Valerie – the main songwriter of the Pussycats who is known for being quick-tempered. Valerie comes with a pair of interchangeable arms so that she can hold her signature instruments, tambourines.

Josie and the Pussycats, based on Archie Comics characters created by the legendary Dan DeCarlo, was released in April 2001 from directors Harry Elfont and Deborah Kaplan, whose other projects include the coming-of-age comedy Can't Hardly Wait and the zany slacker comedies Mary + Jane and Liza on Demand. The film wasn't a commercial success, but has developed a cult following in the years since.