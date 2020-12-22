KFC's Fried Chicken-Scented Firelogs Are 50% Off

KFC's Limited-Edition 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has become something of a holiday tradition, offering toasty, fried chicken-scented ambiance to fans for the third straight year. What's more, the price of KFC's Firelog has been slashed to $9.88 just ahead of Christmas, which is a whopping 50% off list.

The discount means you'll have extra money for a bucket or two of actual KFC fried chicken, which you can enjoy while burning the firelog. After spending 2.5 to 3 hours eating fried chicken and smelling a fried chicken firelog, don't be surprised if Colonel Sanders pays you a visit. A recipe for seduction indeed.

Ready for the KFC firelog experience? It's a Walmart exclusive that you can order right here for $9.88 while the deal/supplies last - which probably won't be much longer.

"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," KFC chief marketer Andrea Zahumensky said of the red-hot logs. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."

According to Enviro-Log founder Ross McRoy, demand for the firelogs has never been higher. "The customer demand and excitement for the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog has gotten bigger each year," McRoy added. "We at Enviro-Log are proud to once again partner with KFC and Walmart to create and distribute a product fans are ravenous for this holiday season – just don't try to eat it!"

