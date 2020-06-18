KISS Finally Gets a Line of Geeki Tiki Mugs

In recent months, Geeki Tikis has been busy cranking out the best Golden Girls and Star: Wars The Mandalorian tiki mugs that money can buy. However, they found the time to add the legendary rock band KISS to their lineup - something that was long overdue.

Naturally, the KISS tiki mugs include The Demon (Gene Simmons), The Catman (Peter Criss, Eric Singer), The Spaceman (Ace Frehley, Tommy Thayer), and The Starchild (Paul Stanley) designs. They measure around 7.25-inches tall and can accommodate up to 22 fluid ounces of your favorite adult beverage. They're also top shelf dishwasher and microwave safe. You can order the mugs via the Entertainment Earth links below. They're priced at $24.99 each.

(Photo: Marvel)

On a related note, KISS recently announced a collaboration with Marvel that will include products such as apparel, home goods, posters, accessories, and more. The collection is headlined by a KISS x Marvel t-shirt collection from Fifth Sun, which you can check out right here. Each of the shirt designs are priced at $25.99.

