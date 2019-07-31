Last Call for the Comic-Con Exclusive Jurassic Park John Hammond Figure

This is is folks. We’ve been told that the secret stash of Mattel’s Jurassic World / Jurassic Park Legacy Collection John Hammond San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusive figures is nearly sold out. At the time of writing you can grab one right here for $24.99 with shipping slated for August. Keep in mind that this figure is already going for $50-$70 on eBay, and when this figure is gone, it’s gone for good.

The Jurassic World John Hammond Legacy Collection figure includes a 3 3/4-inch John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) figure complete with an amber-topped cane alongside an egg incubator with a hatching baby Velociraptor. It was one of the star exclusives of SDCC 2019 if you ask us. The official description reads:

“Relive nostalgic, iconic film moments from Jurassic Park with the Jurassic World Legacy Collection John Hammond action figure! This exclusive character captures the spirit of the franchise legacy with movie-authentic decoration and deluxe detail. The John Hammond action figure is inspired by the original Jurassic Park film and captures his innovative will, his caring role as a grandfather and his high expectations for his theme park on Isla Nublar. The figure is approximately 3 3/4- inches tall and includes a cane and a stand with dinosaur eggs. Take home the excitement of Jurassic Park with this exciting John Hammond action figure!”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.