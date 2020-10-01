LEGO 40426 Christmas Wreath and 10275 Elf Club House Sets Are Available Now

October is here, and that means it's officially time to start giving serious thought to holiday gifts and decorations. LEGO fans have it pretty easy thanks to their lineup of Christmas sets for 2020. We've already seen the new lineup of advent calendars, and now you can add the 40426 Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 and 10275 Elf Club House Sets to your shopping list. Both were released today, October 1st, and will likely sell out quickly. A breakdown of both sets can be found below.

40426 Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 - Available here at LEGO.com for $34.99: LEGO's Iconic Christmas Wreath 2-in-1 clocks in at 510 pieces and can be configured to create two designs – one with a buildable red bow and another with four buildable candles representing the four weeks of Advent (the height can be adjusted to mimic melting). There are also leaf and berry elements to give the wreath a classic look. Naturally, it can be hung on a door or wall, making it a fun alternative to a traditional wreath.

10275 Elf Club House - Available here at LEGO.com for $99.99: The latest addition to LEGO's seasonal village collection takes us to a delightful elf cottage that's loaded with cozy Christmas details like a Christmas tree with decorations and presents, mechanical waffle-making, a triple-decker bed with glowing light, a repositionable chimney, a rocket-powered sleigh, a computer to track who's been naughty and nice, and much more. Plus, it will be a fun build for the family at 1197 pieces.

You can take a closer look at both sets in the gallery below.

