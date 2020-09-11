LEGO Star Wars and Harry Potter 2020 Advent Calendars are $10 Off

LEGO advent calendars have become a holiday tradition, and now would be a very good time to grab the lineup for 2020. That's because the Star Wars, Harry Potter, City, and Friends calendars are all $10 off at the time of writing. Below you'll find a description of each set, along with links where you can score the deal. While you're at it, you might want to check out the huge new Harry Potter Diagon Alley and Mos Eisley Cantina Sets that LEGO recently announced.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) - See on Amazon / Walmart for $29.97: "Kids can wake up to a gift every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75279) holiday building set. Behind each of the 24 doors is a Star Wars LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable starship, vehicle or location. Also, look out for a code to unlock Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game content. Quick builds, unlimited creative fun There are 6 LEGO minifigures and 6 LEGO figures to discover, such as Darth Vader with Christmas sweater decoration and D-O with a festive hat, plus a foldout playmat with an image of the Millennium Falcon with Christmas lights to inspire creative play. The 12 mini builds in this holiday calendar include Anakin’s Podracer, a Republic Cruiser and Darth Vader’s Castle."

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (75981) - See on Amazon / Walmart for $29.97: "Celebrate Christmas in the Wizarding World with this magical LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar (75981). Behind each of the 24 doors is a different toy or figure from the Harry Potter series. As the big day gets closer, kids can recreate Hogwarts holiday scenes – including the amazing Yule Ball! LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire sets Kids can combine the 24 advent calendar gifts to recreate favorite scenes from the Harry Potter movies and role-play stories and adventures of their own. The calendar contains minifigures – including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Padma Patil, Parvati Patil and Cho Chang – and buildable models, such as a miniature Beauxbaton’s carriage and a dining table with ice-castle centerpiece."

LEGO City Advent Calendar (60268) - See on Amazon / Walmart for $19.97: "Bursting with festive fun, this awesome LEGO City Advent Calendar (60268) is guaranteed to bring Christmas joy to fans of the LEGO City Adventures TV series. As well as seasonal mini-builds and a snowy city play mat, where they can build their own Christmas scenes, kids also get 6 LEGO City TV character minifigures, including Duke DeTain, Harl Hubbs, Freya McCloud, Rooky Partnur, Daisy ‘Kaboom' and a Christmassy Chief Wheeler complete with Santa costume!"

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar (41420) - See on Amazon / Walmart for $19.97: "Make the Christmas countdown even more exciting with the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar (41420). Kids will find a new buildable surprise hiding behind each door. The calendar is filled with super-cute Christmas characters, all of which belong to three themes: Emma's room, Santa's toy workshop and a winter wonderland. As kids open the doors they will progress through each setting, adding to the feeling of excitement. Play or display Kids can decorate their rooms with the models, which include a LEGO Friends Mrs Claus and 2 elf mini-doll figures or play with the items together to make for a more creative narrative play. There are also action features, such as a fun snowball-launching catapult and a toy skateboard that rolls."

