LEGO's 5685-Piece Ninjago City Gardens Set is Available Now

LEGO is celebrating 10 years of Ninjago with the largest set ever produced for the line. In fact, it ranks among largest LEGO sets in general at a whopping 5685-pieces. Indeed, it's time to clear some time on your calendar to build the 71741 Ninjago City Gardens!

The Ninjago City Gardens setis now available to pre-order in VIP Early Access here at LEGO.com for $299.99. If you aren't a LEGO VIP member, you can sign up here for free, so there's no need to wait for the set to become available to the general public on February 1st. While you're at it, you might want to check out LEGOs promotion section to see what freebies are available with your purchase. Additional images and details on the NInjago City Gardens set can be found below.

The Ninjago City Gardens set features five tiers, "including an ice cream shop, Chen’s noodle house, the ninja control room and a museum celebrating the ninjas’ rich history". It also comes with 19 minifigures, including Young Lloyd, Kai, Zane, Urban Cole, Urban Jay, Urban Nya, Misako, Ronin, Hai, Cece, Mei and Tito. There's even a special edition golden Wu Legacy minifigure that commemorates the 10 year Ninjago anniversary.

Note that the City Gardens set isn't the only new addition to the Ninjago line. You can shop LEGO's 2021 Ninjago lineup right here. Details on more of LEGO's big 2021 releases can be found here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.