The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition Set Is About To Disappear

As far as Harry Potter LEGO sets go, the 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is second only to the 71043 Hogwarts Castle set (LEGO Shop) in terms of sheer size with a whopping 5129 pieces and 20 minifigures. However, its about to make its last journey before being officially retired. They'll be available here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon until the stock runs out. Note that Amazon currently has a 15% discount on the set ($426.30). Details about the set, including an image gallery, can be found below.

The 76405 Hogwarts Express Collector's Edition set is built in 1:32 scale, and features a replica of Platform 9 ¾, a buildable engine, coal tender and a 3-room passenger car with light bricks, a steam engine complete with a turning lever to activate the driving wheels, and the ability to recreate four iconic scenes:

Movie 1: When the trio first meets

Movie 3: Lupin saves Harry from the Dementor

Movie 6: Luna saves Harry, from Draco's spell

Movie 8: Albus Severus Potter goes to Hogwarts

The 20 minifigures included in the new Harry Potter LEGO set are also inspired by fan-favorite film moments:

Movie 1: Hermione, Ron and Harry

Movie 3: Hermione, Ron, Harry, Lupin and a dementor

Movie 6: Luna, Malfoy and Harry

Movie 8: Harry, Ginny and their three children, Albus Severus, Lily Luna and James Sirius,

2 Hogwarts students: Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff student

(Photo: LEGO Harry Potter The Burrow – Collectors' Edition (76437) )

In other LEGO Harry Potter news, The Burrow Collectors' Edition set (76437 launched earlier this month. The set recreates the Weasly family home in 2405 pieces with a highly detailed interior, a working fireplace with a Floo Network function that can make a minifigure 'disappear', self-cleaning pots in the kitchen, and 10 minifigures – including Percy Weasley, Charlie Weasley, Bill Weasley, Molly Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Arthur Weasley, Ginny Weasley, Ron Weasley and Harry Potter, plus an Errol figure. You can pick it up here at the LEGO Shop now priced at $259.99.