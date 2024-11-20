LEGO Black Friday 2024 Deals: Harry Potter, Super Mario, and More

LEGO has announced that Insiders Weekend deals will be available November 23rd and 24th ahead of their Black Friday 2024 reveals on November 25th. Everything you need to know about Insiders Weekend can be found right here. However, Walmart currently has Black Friday deals going on dozens of sets from Harry Potter, Super Mario, Star Wars, Marvel and more, dropping the price by a whopping 30% in many cases.

That said, if you’re interested in any of these sets it’s unlikely that the price will drop beyond 30% during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can shop Walmart’s LEGO sale right here while it lasts (note that there are several pages of offerings). We’ve also picked out some of the our favorite deals from the below.

LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335)

In related news LEGO has unveiled their showcase set for Black Friday 2024 – the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335). Features tinclude 10 full sails, intricate rigging, and a multi-level deck with removable sections to view the port and starboard cabins and the ship’s steam engine. There are also 4 detachable lifeboats, a working ship wheel that operates the rudder, and more. As far as minifigures are concerned, it will include Sir Ernest Shackleton and photographer / cameraman Frank Hurley along with accessories that include a camera with a tripod, a stove, sleigh, 2 oars, a supplies crate, 2 pickaxes, a shovel, sextant and an ice ax.

The LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335) set will be available starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET November 28th / 29th here at the LEGO shop priced at $269.99. Between November 29th and December 2nd, LEGO Insiders will receive the Shackleton’s Lifeboat (40729) set as a free gift with purchase of The Endurance.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.