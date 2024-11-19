LEGO Black Friday 2024 Kicks Off With These Insiders Deals

LEGO’s plans for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are starting to take shape with the reveal of LEGO Insiders Weekend deals for November 23rd and 24th. It offers LEGO Insiders members the chance to score some exclusive free sets, deals, and other rewards ahead of the Black Friday rush. Everything you need to know to get in on the fun can be found right here, but keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account in order to take advantage of the offers. All of the LEGO Insiders offers listed below will be up for grabs here at the LEGO shop starting on November 23rd at 12am ET.

Look for additional Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers to be announced right here at Comicbook on November 25th. LEGO Black Friday 2024 deals will be available right here at LEGO, including the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335) Black Friday promotion which kicks off on November 29th. Here’s the full breakdown of LEGO Insiders weekend free sets and rewards:

LEGO Insiders weekend 2024 sets

LEGO INSIDERS WEEKEND DEALS (NOV 23-24)

LEGO Retro Record Player (40699): This building set features a buildable LP record, movable needle and a lid. Available for LEGO Insiders from November 23-24 with purchases of $250 or more

LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train (40700): Add to your LEGO holiday collection with a festive winter holiday train locomotive. Available for LEGO Insiders from November 23-24 on purchases of $170 or more.

LEGO Holiday Crafting Set (5009114): Give kids hours of fun activities and inspire them to create personalized presents for loved ones with the LEGO Holiday Crafting Set. Available for LEGO Insiders from November 23-24 with purchases of $65 or more on LEGO Friends, City, DREAMZzz, DUPLO or Ninjago

LEGO INSIDERS REWARDS

Double points on all purchases between November 23-24 Spend $50 to earn 650 LEGO Insiders points (worth at least $5.00 in rewards) Spend $100 to earn 1,300 points (worth at least $10.00 in rewards) Spend $150 to earn 1,950 points (worth at least $15.00 in rewards) Spend $200 to earn 2,600 points (worth at least $20.00 in rewards) Spend over $200 to earn even more points

Member offer on selected SKUs from November 23 to December 2 for Insiders Members while supplies last

LEGO Barracudas Seas : A LEGO build that pays tribute to the Barracuda Seas. | Available to LEGO insiders with 2,400 points or more starting November 23 (LEGO.com Only) until supplies last

: A LEGO build that pays tribute to the Barracuda Seas. | LEGO Bauble: A festive bauble featuring brick candy canes, cookies and sprigs for the perfect decoration. | Available to LEGO Insiders with 1,800 points or more starting November 23 (LEGO.com Only) until supplies last

A festive bauble featuring brick candy canes, cookies and sprigs for the perfect decoration. | Win the Reward Centre! Win all the physical items in the Reward Center from exclusive prints, tin signs, caps bags, keychains and more! | Available to enter on LEGO.com for LEGO Insiders from November 23 – 28 with 25 points to enter and up to 50 entries per person

Win all the physical items in the Reward Center from exclusive prints, tin signs, caps bags, keychains and more! | Win 1 Million Points!| LEGO insiders have the chance to win 1 million Insider points with a sweepstakes on LEGO.com. | Starting November 23 through December 2, LEGO Insiders can enter once per day

Again, all of the deals for LEGO Insiders Weekend will be available right here at the LEGO shop starting on November 23rd at 12am ET through November 24th. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.