LEGO Black Friday 2024 Deals And Rewards Unveiled

Did you enjoy LEGO Insiders Weekend? Well, that was a warm-up for the main event. LEGO has unveiled their full slate of special promotions / rewards for Black Friday 2024, and we have all of the details you need right here. Note that all of LEGO’s official Black Friday deals will be available starting on November 28th / 29th at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO shop. You’ll be able to find additional LEGO deals for Cyber Monday right here.

Also keep in mind that LEGO’s Black Friday set for 2024 will be the LEGO Icons The Endurance (10335). You’ll be able to order it starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET November 28th / 29th here at the LEGO shop priced at $269.99. Below you’ll find the full breakdown of gifts and rewards that will come with your purchases during LEGO’s Black Friday event. Links may not be active until after the launch time.

LEGO BLACK FRIDAY 2024 GIFTS WITH PURCHASE

LEGO Retro Record Player: Let kids tune into their creativity with the LEGO Retro Record Player, a creative activity for boys and girls aged 12 and up. | #40699 | Available from November 29- December 2 with purchases of $250 or more.

LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train: Celebrate the holidays with this festive Winter Holiday Train locomotive toy for kids. | #40700 | Available from November 29 – December 2 on purchases of $170 or more.

LEGO Santa's Sleigh Ride: This holiday season treat a child aged 6+ to a great-value buildable model of Santa Claus and a wrapped gift on a sleigh that's pulled by a reindeer. | #30670 | Available on November 29 only with purchases of $40 or more in LEGO Stores only.

LEGO Marvel Venom Street Bike: A buildable motorcycle toy measuring over 4 in. (10 cm) long and a Venom minifigure.| #30679 | Available on December 2 (LEGO.com Only) with a purchase of $50 or more.

LEGO Friends Mobile Music Trailer: Kids can have fun with Paisley and her rabbit Melody with this 2-in-1 model. | #30658 | Available on December 2 (LEGO.com Only) with a purchase of $50 or more.

Additional Black Friday sales on selected SKUs from November 29 to December 2 while supplies last.

LEGO BLACK FRIDAY 2024 INSIDERS REWARDS

LEGO Chronometer: This model is a tribute to a Marine chronometer related to the voyage. This device was a portable timekeeping device of great accuracy, particularly one used for determining longitude at sea; a perfect gift for someone who's passionate about setting sail. Available for members with 2,400 points or more starting November 29 while supplies last.

LEGO Tic Tac Toe: A LEGO build that pays homage to the much-loved game, Tic Tac Toe. | Available for members with 2,400 points or more starting November 29 while supplies last.

LEGO minifigure: Win a graded Spider-Man in Black Symbiote Costume. Available from November 29 to December 2 while stocks last with 50 points to enter and up to 50 entries per person.

Win a graded Spider-Man in Black Symbiote Costume. Additional Black Friday sales for LEGO Insider Members only on selected SKUs from November 29 to December 2 while supplies last. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here.

Again, all of the deals for the LEGO Black Friday 2024 event will be available right here at the LEGO shop starting on November 28th / 29th at 12am ET. You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers.