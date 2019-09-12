LEGO’s Creator Expert Gingerbread House Looks Great, Tastes Terrible

LEGO has unveiled the 10267 Creator Expert Gingerbread House for the holidays, and it comes complete with 1477 pieces, three gingerbread family figures, a light-up fireplace, and tons of seasonal touches. As a Creator Expert set, you can expect challenging build, but the final product will be likely be far better than what you could produce with a traditional gingerbread house. It keeps a lot longer too (just don’t try to eat it).

The 10267 Creator Expert Gingerbread House will be available to order right here for LEGO VIPS starting on September 18th for $99.99. A general release will follow on October 1st. If you’re looking for simpler LEGO Christmas fun, details on the 2019 crop of LEGO advent calendars can be found below. Before we get to that, here’s the official breakdown of features on the Gingerbread House set:

Includes 3 LEGO figures: a gingerbread man, gingerbread woman and gingerbread baby.

The Gingerbread House features frosted roofs with colorful candy buttons, a rich facade with candy cane columns and walking sticks, glittery windows and a tall chimney stack with a glowing fireplace, plus a detailed interior, brick-built baby carriage and a snow blower.

Gingerbread House interior features an array of fun details and candy-style furnishings, including a bedroom with chocolate bed and cotton-candy lamp, and a bathroom with the essential toilet and bathtub!

Also includes a Christmas tree with wrapped gifts and toys, including a rocking horse and a toy train.

Check out the yummy candy-cane signposts!

Press down on the chimney-smoke button to set the fire aglow!

Children will love imaginative play with the gingerbread family.

Help the gingerbread lady nestle the gingerbread baby in the carriage.

Accessory elements include a baby bottle, cups, frying pan and an axe.

Special elements include a new-for-August-2019 gold bar element in tan and transparent 1×1 glitter bricks in purple.

Measures over 8″ (21cm) high, 10″ (26cm) wide and 5″ (13cm) deep.

As mentioned earlier, LEGO’s advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season have launched, and the lineup includes new spins on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City. As always, each set includes 24 surprise builds to uncover between December 1st and the 24th.

At the time of writing, all four calendars are available to order here at Walmart with free 1 or 2 day shipping on orders over $35. You can also grab them on Amazon with free fast shipping for Prime members. All of the calendars are shipping now, and getting yours early is always a good idea.

