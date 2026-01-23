The LEGO and Crocs Collab You’ve Been Waiting For—An Oversized Brick Shoe Is Coming Soon

LEGO just announced its multi-year global partnership with Crocs, maker of ridiculously comfortable footwear. Get ready to express yourself. The brand has turned a plain pair of clogs into a walking oversized brick. And in true Crocs form, you can even add charms. If you’re the type who likes collectibles, or you just enjoy watching two wildly recognizable brands commit to a bit, you’re going to want the details. The first drop is set for February 16, and it is only the beginning. There are more product launches planned through 2026, plus another drop later this spring.

We love that the partnership is built around the same idea that both brands have always pushed. You get a blank canvas, and you make it yours. LEGO calls it the System in Play, Crocs has Jibbitz and customization baked into the culture, and this collab leans into that instead of fighting it.

Let’s talk about the main event. The first release is the LEGO Brick Clog, and it is designed to look like you basically stepped into a giant brick. The official Crocs listing puts the price at $149.99 and flags February 16 as the available date.

Here’s what you’ll notice right away. The clog has four studs up top, stamped with LEGO branding, and the outsole is styled to echo that brick vibe. The design looks like a big LEGO brick just in footwear form. And because this is clearly aimed at collectors as much as casual wearers, the set comes with a fun little bonus. You get a LEGO minifigure plus four pairs of miniature brick clogs for the minifigure, which is the kind of extra detail that makes the whole thing feel like a display piece.

Also, if you blinked and saw these on a fashion feed first, that checks out. The clog popped up on rapper Tommy Cash during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, which is a very specific kind of “yes, we meant to do this” rollout.

If you’re a LEGO fan who treats sets like decor, this is basically a new way to rep the hobby without putting another box on your shelf. You can wear the joke, wear the nostalgia, and wear the creator/builder identity all at once. If you’re a Crocs person, you already understand the self-expression culture turning into a flex, especially once you start customizing. This partnership is speaking directly to that overlap where playfulness is the point.

I also think it works because both communities share the same impulse, i.e., personalizing something to make it your statement. You tweak builds, swap parts, and add charms. You show it off. And if you’re the kind of fan who loves limited drops, this is being positioned as collectible, with more releases coming through 2026 and beyond.

When it drops on February 16, you can snag them here if you’re fast enough: