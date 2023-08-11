LEGO Icons Concorde Set Gets Official With a Price and Release Date

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Despite making its last commercial flight 20 years ago, the Concorde still captivates with the idea of luxury supersonic intercontinental travel. Fuel costs combined with noise and maintenance issues means that we are unlikely to see another Concorde in the near future, but the good news is that you will be able to book a ticket for the LEGO Icons 10318 Concorde set starting on September 4th.

The LEGO Concorde is 2083-piece set and an accurate scale model of the airplane that measures 6 in. (15 cm) high, 41.5 in. (105 cm) long and 17 in. (43 cm) wide. Features include a tiltable droop nose, functioning landing gear, a retractable tail bumper wheel, delta wings with movable elevons and hinged upper and lower rudders. The roof to can be removed to access the cabin interior, landing gear, and the nose and visor tilts. It also comes with a stand that allows you to display the Concorde in flight mode or tilted mode for take-off and landing.

The LEGO Concorde set will be available first to VIPs (joining is free) on September 3rd / 4th at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $199.99. Expect a very quick sell out of the VIP allotment. The general public will get a crack at it at the same time and in the same place on September 7th.

Note that the Concorde isn't the only major set that LEGO has in store for September. The bulk of the new LEGO sets will go on sale beginning at 9pm PT / 12am ET August 31st / September 1st. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.