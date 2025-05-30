The First LEGO The Simpsons Set In 10 Years Drops On June 1st

The LEGO Icons The Simpsons: Krusty Burger (10352) set, which will allow you to build Krusty the Clown’s questionable fast food restaurant in 1,635 pieces, is the first LEGO The Simpsons-themed set in 10 years. Fortunately, it was worth the wait. If you’re looking forward to adding it to your collection, your first chance to do so is happening on June 1st when it will launch alongside a huge slate of Summer 2025 sets. What’s more, there will be a free GWP in it for you. Here’s what you need to know.

If you’re not a LEGO Insiders member, you’ll want to remedy that right away because early access for members on the Krusty Burger set begins on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET right here at the LEGO Shop. LEGO Insiders will be eligible to receive the LEGO The Simpsons Living Room set (5009325) as a free gift with purchase through June 7th. Just don’t be surprised if the living room set sells out well before the cutoff date. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. Without the account, you’ll need to wait until June 4th to get your order in and you won’t be eligible for the GWP set. Additional details on both the Krusty Burger set and the Living Room set can be found below.

LEGO Icons The Simpsons: Krusty Burger (10352) / $209.99 / See at LEGO (Available exclusively to Insiders 6/1 – 6/3): This 1,635-piece set features a detailed interior with a kitchen, dining area, restroom, and drive-thru. As you might expect, it will be packed with Easter eggs for fans. There are also 7 Minifigures (Homer, Bart and Lisa Simpson, Farmer Krusty, Sideshow Bob, Squeaky Voiced Teen and Officer Lou) and a buildable replica of Homer’s clown car.

As noted, this is the first LEGO The Simpsons-themed set in 10 years, and sealed copies of the previously released Simpsons House #71006 and Kwik-E-Mart #71016 sets now fetch upwards of $600 on eBay, so you’ll want to be ready and waiting when this new set launches.

LEGO The Simpsons Living Room set (5009325) / Free GWP / See at LEGO (Available exclusively to Insiders 6/1 – 6/7): This gift with purchase set includes 123 pieces, the famous Simpsons couch, a table with a lamp and phone, a rug, a remote control, a TV displaying a Krusty Burger ad, and a Krusty Burger drink. It’s minifigure scale, so you can display it with previously released figures or the figures from this set. Note that this GWP set represents the first LEGO peek inside The Simpsons home since the 71006 set was retired in 2017.

You can find many of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of the special offers for Insiders. You can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders right here.