The LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle Set Is Now a Reality

LEGO has announced that the Ship in a Bottle 21313 set that was born out of a fan submitted LEGO Ideas project is now a reality complete with an official release date and everything.

The final version of the set clocks in at 962 pieces, and will retail for $69.99 when it’s released on February 1st. Features include a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest, flag and printed sail elements. The LEGO brick-built bottle features a buildable cork, wax seal element, and water-style elements inside. The display stand includes the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, globe elements, and a built-in ‘compass’ that doesn’t actually work, but does have a spinning needle. The full list of features is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This building set for kids and adults features a LEGO® brick-built bottle, ship and a display stand.

Bottle features a detailed, buildable cork with new-for-February 2018 wax-seal-style element and over 280 translucent-blue, water-style elements inside.

Ship features a raised deck at the stern, captain’s quarters, 6 cannons, 3 masts, a crow’s nest and assorted elements, including printed sails and the ship’s flag.

Display stand features the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, a built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with detailed compass rose and spinning needle, 2 globe elements and gold-colored detailing.

Includes a booklet with building instructions, plus information about the set’s fan creator and LEGO® designers.

LEGO® Ideas Ship in a bottle on display stand measures over 3″ (10cm) high, 12″ (31cm) wide and 3″ (10cm) deep.

Ship measures over 3″ (8cm) high, 5″ (14cm) long and 1″ (5cm) wide.

The announcement of the ship in a bottle set could mean that details regarding the release of the classic Voltron LEGO set aren’t far off since they were both announced for production at the same time. Fingers crossed!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.