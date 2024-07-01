LEGO Marvel The Avengers Midi-Scale Helicarrier Set Is Up For Pre-Order Now

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295)

Following the release of the 2996-piece LEGO Marvel SHIELD Helicarrier (76042) set in 2015, LEGO has launched a midi-scale version of the vehicle as it appeared in The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The new Helicarrier clocks in at 509 pieces, making it perfect for display in a smaller space like a bookshelf or desk (measures a little over 13-inches long).

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) is available to pre-order now here at the LEGO Shop priced at $79.99 with a release date set for August 1st. Note that the LEGO Firework Celebrations set (40689) will come free with LEGO orders $85+ until 7/7. Unfortunately, the set doesn’t include any minfigures or unique features – it’s simply a display piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295) Packaging

You can find all of LEGO’s upcoming releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their promotions. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. You can keep up with the latest LEGO news from ComicBook right here.

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

While the Captain America sequel is breaking a lot of new ground for the MCU, Mackie views this movie as a kind of homecoming. Thinking about it, he’s been a part of the Marvel Studios orbit for more than a decade now. In fact, some of the filming locations for Captain America: Brave New World are the same as when he made his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Mackie told The Wrap that filming this movie brought everything full-circle.

“It kind of brought my Marvel experience full circle because we shot in D.C. at the same hotel that we shot Winter Soldier at,” Mackie reflected. “One of my first Marvel scenes was me sitting at a table talking to the senator and me and Chris [Evans] and Scarlett [ Johansson] kidnapping him and we go back and we stay at the same hotel and we shot at that same area. So in that regard, it was really emotional to think how far my character has come and where he is now after the 10 years that I’ve been in the MCU.”

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025,