LEGO NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope Pre-Orders Begin Tonight

The LEGO Group recently unveiled the Creator Expert 10283 NASA Space Shuttle Discovery and Hubble Telescope set, which clocks in at a hefty 2354 pieces. That makes it the biggest LEGO space shuttle to date, but that's not the only reason why this set is special. It also celebrates two major events in NASA's history - the 40th anniversary of Space Shuttle flight and the 1990 STS-31 Discovery mission that deployed the Hubble telescope. If you're excited about getting your hands on it, tonight is the night to get your order/pre-order in. Here's what you need to know...

Odds are you'll be able to order the LEGO Space Shuttle Discovery set here at LEGO.com at around 9pm PST tonight 3/31 (12am EST on 4/1 ) for $199.99. While you're at it, make sure to check out LEGO's offers section on release day to see if your purchase will be eligible for any freebies. We wouldn't be surprised if LEGO has a special promotion to tie into this launch. Keep in mind that this is a general release, so expect a very quick sellout.

As noted, the 10283 NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set is part of the Creator Expert line designed for builders 18 and up. The space shuttle and the Hubble Telescope are both buildable, and the latter fits perfectly in the opening shuttle payload bay. You can also display both elements separately with the multiple stands that are included.

Additional shuttle features include retractable landing gear, an opening cockpit, moving elevons, space arm, and 5 seats for the crew. The Hubble telescope features moveable solar panels and a hatch door. The completed set measures 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 21 in. (54 cm) long and 13.5 in. (34 cm) wide. Below you'll find additional images and a LEGO designer video that shows off the Space Shuttle Discovery / Hubble Space Telescope set.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.