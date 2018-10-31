The First Pop-Up Book Set in LEGO History Arrives Tonight

The fairy tale-themed LEGO Ideas 21315 Pop-up Book set has made the transition from fan concept to reality, and your first chance to grab it is tomorrow, November 1st – most likely at midnight EST tonight. When it does go live, it can be ordered right here for $69.99.

The set includes 859 pieces and four minifigures that can be used to create pop-up scenes from the classic tales Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk. It also has the distinction of being the first-ever buildable pop-up book set that LEGO has ever produced. Needless to say, it would make a great gift for any LEGO fan, so grab it while you can. The official description and feature list reads:

“Build, play and display the classic fairy tales Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk with LEGO Ideas 21315 Pop-up Book! This first-ever buildable pop-up book made from LEGO bricks opens to reveal the famous scene of grandmother’s forest cottage featuring opening door, bed and kitchen area. Recreate the scene when Little Red Riding Hood meets the wolf or swap out grandmother’s cottage for the scene of the giant’s castle in the clouds. This collectible toy features enough bricks to build both scenes or you can even build a scene of your own and makes a perfect creative gift. This LEGO set includes a booklet with a short history of pop-up books, a condensed history of each fairy tale in the set, as well as information about its fan designers and LEGO designers.”

Includes 4 new-for-November-2018 LEGO minifigures: Little Red Riding Hood, Grandmother, the Wolf, and the Giant. Also includes 1 new-for-November-2018 microfigure: Jack.

First pop-up book in LEGO history features 2 different LEGO fairy tale stories: Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk.

Build and display or recreate your own stories from 2 classic fairy tales with this imagination toy.

This LEGO Ideas set features enough bricks to build both fairy tales in the set or you can even build your own scene.

Includes a booklet featuring building instructions, a brief history of pop-up books, a short history of the 2 fairy tales in the set, plus information about this amazing classic fairy tale’s fan designers and LEGO designers.

Pop-up book measures over 7″ (20cm) long and 5″ (13cm) wide when closed, and over 11″ (28cm) wide when open.

