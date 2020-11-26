LEGO's Massive Rome Colosseum 9036-Piece Set Launches Tonight

LEGO is cooking up some deals for Black Friday 2020, but the main event will be the debut of the 10276 Colosseum set, which is the biggest LEGO set ever produced with an insane 9,036-pieces. To put that into perspective, the previous title holder was the 75192 Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon with a measly 7,541 pieces.

A LEGO set based on Rome's iconic Colosseum would be popular regardless of its size (especially for fans of LEGO's Architecture line), but the fact that it contains the most pieces ever will dramatically increase the demand. What's more, it will be priced at $549.99, which is $250 less than the UCS Millennium Falcon. That said, you'll want to be ready and waiting when it launches tonight, November 26th-27th. Here's what you need to know..

LEGO Colosseum Set Release Time and Pre-Orders

The 1027 LEGO Colosseum set will will be available to order here at LEGO.com (exclusive) for $549.99 on Black Friday, November 27th - most likely at 9pm PST on the 26th (12am EST on the 27th).

Whenever LEGO releases a new titleholder in the "biggest set ever" category, they sell out quickly and become hard to find for some time afterwards. Odds are this will be true for the LEGO Colosseum set, so it would be a good idea to be ready at launch time. This is especially true since LEGO will be kicking off their Black Friday deals at the same time. You can check out all of LEGO's Black Friday deals right here.

Note that LEGO VIP members who purchase the model during the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend will get a bonus, limited-edition Roman Chariot. You can sign up to be a LEGO VIP right here - it's free to join.

LEGO Colosseum Features

Given that the Colosseum has less complicated design features than the Millennium Falcon, the price difference isn't all that surprising. However, LEGO didn't cut corners when it comes to detail. The model features 3 stories that include Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns, reproductions of the travertine paving stones and olive trees, three different shades of brick to replicate different columns, and more. You can take a closer look in the video and image gallery below.

The architectural accuracy is also there. For example, it features 80 ‘ribs’ in the spectator stands - the exact same number as the actual Colosseum. They even replicated the build experience:

"The build experience has even been expertly created to match the same process as the original, with the “wooden” LEGO arena being the last build to be placed on the LEGO model, as it has been in the 1990s."

When complete, the LEGO Colosseum measures over 10.5” (27cm) high, 20.5” (52cm) wide, and 23.5” (59cm) deep. Not a record breaker in terms of overall size, but it will still be the centerpiece of any room that you put it in.

