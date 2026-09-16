Today Only: Save Up to 40% on LEGO’s Most Popular Sets

LEGO collectors will tell you that while sets do go on sale, a good deal can be hard to come by, especially on LEGO’s best-selling kits. That’s especially true for the larger sets aimed at adult builders, which cost hundreds of dollars and can be a major investment for a collector.

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That’s why Macy’s flash sale, running until the end of the day on September 16, is a must-shop event for anyone who loves LEGO. There are dozens of kits to choose from, with some marked down as much as 40%. You’ll find many of the big franchises included here too: Star Wars, Disney, Minecraft, Super Mario, Marvel, and Harry Potter.

LEGO’s brand-new 2026 Advent Calendars are included in this sale. We found some discounts on them on Amazon a few days ago, but what’s notable here is that Macy’s sale includes the Disney Advent Calendar, and Amazon’s sale does not.

There are more opportunities to save on kits from LEGO’s collections, including Botanicals, Technic, City, and Friends. And if you’re a connoisseur of all things spooky looking to decorate for Halloween early, there are even a few sets for that, including the Halloween Wreath Decoration and the Jack-O’-Lantern Pick-Up Truck.

Whether you’re a collector or want to stock up on holiday gifts, this is an excellent opportunity to save money on a rewarding hobby. LEGO is perfect at any time of year, but once the fall weather rolls in and you’re looking for more indoor activities to enjoy, one of these kits would be perfect. We wouldn’t be surprised if some sets sell out, so if you’re eyeing one and thinking about it, don’t wait. Deals this good won’t last long.

LEGO Franchises on Sale

LEGO Technic on Sale

Lego Botanicals on Sale

In addition to LEGO, the Macy’s sale includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, VTech, and more at discounts of up to 60%. Check out the full sale here.