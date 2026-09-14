Don’t Miss Amazon’s Limited Sale on Lego Advent Calendars

I was reminded yesterday that Christmas is only 14 weeks away, and while it still seems like plenty of time to buy gifts for everyone on your list, I personally am a huge fan of buying early to save myself stress. I grab things I know my friends and family will like when I see them, and I can’t begin to explain how much easier it makes the holiday season (plus, how nice it is not to have to crowd into the local mall!).

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Most LEGO builders have a wishlist of big sets they want, but when you don’t want to go all in on a new build, a little dose of LEGO happiness can spark major joy. Enter LEGO’s Advent Calendars, which let you open one new LEGO per day as you count down to Christmas. The Advent Calendars range between $34.99 and $44.99, but thanks to Amazon’s current sale, you can score four of the 2026 calendars at a discount as high as 29%.

LEGO’s 2026 Advent Calendar Collection

LEGO is offering five Advent Calendars this year, one less than what it offered in 2025.

This year’s selections include:

All five are currently available and ready to ship on LEGO’s website, but if you’d like to save a bit of money, you can grab four of them for less in Amazon’s sale.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026

As any devout fan of the sci-fi saga will tell you, there’s no such thing as owning too many Star Wars LEGOs. The front of the Advent Calendar flips open to reveal a playmat and 24 compartments where the toys are hiding in wait. This set is themed after The Mandalorian, so look out for Mando, Grogu, and Moff Gideon wearing holiday sweaters so cute you just might squeal when you see them.

You’ll also get seven mini-vehicles, including an X-Wing in holiday colors, and four creatures: a Bluurg, a Mudhorn, a Dewback, and a Bantha. In addition to all these items, you also get six mini-builds you can pair your characters with, making this a well-rounded set you can have a lot of fun with.

The Mandalorian Advent Calendar contains 293 pieces and normally retails for $44.99, but it’s currently $35 in Amazon’s sale, saving you 22%. The set is rated for collectors aged six and up.

LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar 2026

Marvel LEGO collectors may already own some Marvel sets, but this Advent Calendar features plenty of fun new toys to mix and match with your collection. Of course, Marvel is all about its memorable characters, so expect to open up mini-figures of your faves, including Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Wolverine, and more.

There are plenty of vehicles and props too, like the Avengers’ Helicarrier. LEGO also added a festive touch with holly decor and candy cane props for the mini-figures to carry. At 317 pieces, this set will keep anyone building well into Christmas morning.

The LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar is marked down to $35 in Amazon’s sale, saving you 22% off the retail price. The set is rated for collectors aged six and up.

LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2026

Of the five advent calendars LEGO released this year, the Disney one is the only one Amazon doesn’t have on sale, so it’s still $44.95. But any big Disney LEGO fan would be over the moon for this set. Like the others, the front folds down to a playmat, and the box features a beautiful backdrop of Cinderella’s famous castle.

You’ll get Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan, and Moana in this set, and each comes with one of their animal companions. Some buildings and accessories fit each character, and there are also holiday additions like Christmas trees, red bells, and springs of holly. You’ll even get to build an ornamental entrance for Cinderella’s castle.

This charming set is 290 pieces and is ideal for builders five years old and up.

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2026

If you’re the type of person who lives for Christmas every year, the LEGO City Advent Calendar is perfect for you. The box opens to an idyllic Christmas scene with a glowing holiday tree in the background and Santa’s workshop on the playmat.

Mini-figures include Santa, Mrs. Claus, a snowman wearing a festive blue sweater, a reindeer, and three elves. There are also plenty of mini-builds and charming accessories that make it easy to stage a bustling day in the workshop.

The LEGO City Advent Calendar is on sale for $25 on Amazon, saving you 29% off the $34.99 retail price and making it one of the best deals on this list. It’s made for builders aged 5 and up and features 252 pieces.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2026

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar presents such a cozy scene that you’ll wish you were there yourself. The box unfolds to reveal a beautiful winter retreat with golden lights glowing in the windows of cabins in the background, while the ice pond on the playmat is perfect for skating,

This set comes with three female mini-dolls and a slew of adorable creatures, including a seal, a penguin, a bear, a squirrel, a bunny, and a winter white horse. The included accessories let you enjoy traditional winter activities like building a snowman and cozying up to the campfire with your besties.

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar normally sells for $34.99 but is on sale at Amazon for $25, which is a very good deal indeed. Builders six and up can enjoy this set, which contains 211 pieces.