Save 61% on Award-Winning RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at Loaded

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won just about every award a game can win in 2025. The French RPG won over millions with its tale of survival in the aftermath of unimaginable, heartbreaking change and how far we’ll go for those we love.

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It also told a bigger story: in an industry teeming with expensive AAA games that rarely, if ever, make a lasting impact, Expedition 33 reminded us that storytelling in games can still touch your heart and leave it permanently changed. For many longtime RPG players, myself included, it reminded us of past eras and legendary games of the genre. Expedition 33’s twists rank up there with the true classics, and it is a game that should not be missed.

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If you never got around to playing Expedition 33 last year in the constant flurry of new games coming out at light speed, good news: we found a deal for PC players that is by far the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Loaded is offering a PC key for the Standard Edition for $22.39, which is an impressive 61% off the retail price. The Deluxe Edition, which includes additional outfits for Maelle and Gustav as well as the “Flowers Collection” of outfits and hairstyles, is reduced to $33.99, saving you 50%.

For those unfamiliar with it, Loaded is a great place to pick up the games you missed when they came out. I shop there on the regular, and I can vouch that it offers tons of excellent titles at impressively reduced prices. You can also snag some terrific discounts on pre-orders there. I just scored Silent Hill: Townfall for $39 a few days ago!

In addition to PC games, select titles are also available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo. Loaded even has discounted gift cards for in-game currency, which will come in very handy if your kid is inhaling Robux at an alarming pace.

The best deals at Loaded