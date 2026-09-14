Save Up to 43% Off the Dungeon Crawler Carl Series Books

If you haven’t joined the cult of Dungeon Crawler Carl yet, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. Author Matt Dinniman’s LitRPG series has roared into mass popularity in the last year, spawning masses of cosplayers waltzing around conventions in their heart-printed boxer shorts, wearing stuffed cats on their shoulders, and yelling “Goddammit!” about basically everything. If the hype hasn’t gotten to you yet, it’s definitely coming for you, especially if you’ve ever loved crawling through a dungeon in a tabletop or video game.

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If you’re ready to see what the hubbub is all about, Amazon has a sale running right now that makes collecting eight books (hardcover or audiobook) a more affordable investment. All the hardcover editions of the Dungeon Crawler Carl series are on sale, saving you up to 43% off the cover price.

Dungeon Crawler Carl in Hardcover

Dungeon Crawler Carl on Audible

An even cheaper way to read the full series is to sign up for an Audible subscription. New users get 30 days free, then $8.99 a month for the Standard subscription, which comes with one free book a month and grants access to the Audible library as long as you’re a member. If you want to own the audiobooks, go for the Premium subscription, which is $14.95 a month and allows you to download and keep one audiobook per month.

Dungeon Crawler Carl is famous for its stellar audiobook version thanks to the talents of voice actor and general rockstar Jeff Hays, who plays not just Carl, but everyone else in the series, too. Another neat little tidbit about the Audible series is that it features the original artwork, created by Luciano Fleitas when Dinniman first self-published the books.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Graphic Novel

The Dungeon Crawler Carl series was adapted as a Webtoon that debuted in July 2025, and it’s now being adapted in graphic novel form. Volume one is on sale on Amazon for $12.73, saving you 36% off the cover price of $19.99. Volumes two and three aren’t out yet, but you can pre-order both now for $19.99 each.

Fans of the books will notice that Princess Donut is white instead of tortoiseshell, as she is described in the book. That’s because Matt Dinniman approved the change for the graphic novel to make Donut easier to draw repeatedly. I wasn’t sure if I would like it at first, but the illustrators at Laurel Pursuit have done such a good job that the change felt natural right away.

Dungeon Crawler Carl: Deluxe Edition

Hardcore series fans who already have all the books may feel like there’s nothing left to collect. Luckily, that’s not true. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Deluxe Edition is perfect for the collector. With original art from artist Victo Ngal and stenciled edges with Carl’s motto (well, other than “Goddammit, Donut”), this is a must-have collectible. It also comes with a 4-color printed bookmark featuring Carl and Donut on the run.

This edition is open for pre-order now and will be released on November 17. It retails for $65, but you can save 30% off if you pre-order it on Amazon, taking the price down to $45.50.