LEGO's SDCC 2020 and DC FanDome Exclusive Wonder Woman 77906 Set is Available Now

LEGO originally planned to release the LEGO DC Wonder Woman 77906 set at San Diego Comic-Con 2020 as a tie-in for the upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984. However, when the event was cancelled, the release was shifted to the DC FanDome event last weekend. The set briefly went up for pre-order here at LEGO.com, but has since been deactivated in favor of Walmart, who now have the set up for pre-order right here as an exclusive priced at $39.99 with shipping slated for October 1st. The situation is similar to the LEGO Star Wars Bespin Duel set that was released earlier this week.

The 255-piece set features Wonder Woman, Cheetah and Etta Candy minifigures recreating the cover of Wonder Woman #6 from September 1943. This issue marks the first appearance of Cheetah (Priscilla Rich), making it the ideal set to tag with WW84, which hits theaters on October 2nd. If the set sells out at Walmart, you'll be able to find it here on eBay. The official description reads:

"LEGO DC Wonder Woman (77906) brings together 3 classic characters from the Wonder Woman comic book in a buildable, play-and-display action scene. Superhero fans of any age can build their own recreation of a superhero battle between Wonder Woman and Cheetah – as seen on the cover of the classic Wonder Woman comic. As the model features the same iconic characters as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie – Wonder Woman and Cheetah – it’s also the ideal gift for fans of the blockbuster movie. The 3 collectible minifigures are displayed in an outdoor environment set on a sturdy base."

