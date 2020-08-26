LEGO Star Wars Exclusive Bespin Duel Set Launches Tonight: Here's How to Get It

Originally earmarked as an exclusive set for the cancelled Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, LEGO is releasing the 75294 Bespin Duel set online to the masses! The set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the iconic Luke Skywalker vs. Darth Vader Cloud City duel scene. If you want to get your hands on one, here's what you need to know...

The 295 piece LEGO Bespin Duel set includes Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader LEGO minifigures along with a display stand that comes complete with a 40th anniversary nameplate. The set goes on sale starting tomorrow, August 27th here at LEGO.com for $39.99 with free shipping. Based on previous LEGO launches, odds are that orders will go live at 12am EST (9pm PST 8/26).

Note that Target will also be selling the set right here as a RedCard member exclusive. If you don't have a RedCard yet, you can apply for the credit card here. We're not sure if you will be accepted in time, but if you shop at Target frequently you should have one anyway. It's well worth it.

Given that the set was originally a convention exclusive, we expect quantities to be very limited - especially since LEGO and Target will be the only retailers selling it. A quick sell out is highly likely, but if all else fails, you can always grab a set here on eBay.

You can take a closer look at the Bespin Duel LEGO set in the gallery below.

