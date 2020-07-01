LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Discount vs the SteelBook Pre-Order Bonus

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year (possibly in October), and it will include content from all nine films with hundreds of playable characters. Plus, fans can start their experience at any point in the timeline. Pre-orders are live now, but you'll have to decide between a $10 discount and an awesome-looking SteelBook bonus. Here's the breakdown...

Let's start with the SteelBook, which is a Best Buy exclusive pre-order bonus. Indeed, The spectacular LEGO Han Solo in Carbonite case pictured here will be included free with all pre-orders via the following links:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with SteelBook Case ($59.99) - Nintendo Switch (Best Buy)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with SteelBook Case ($59.99) - PS4 (Best Buy)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with SteelBook Case ($59.99) - Xbox One (Best Buy)

On the other hand, you can score a straight-up $10 discount on the standard game via Amazon:

A list of official features for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be found below.

Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself into the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before

Explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga's most legendary locales, for the first time ever in a LEGO video game

You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey's adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has everything from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker dueling on Mustafar, space combat above the Death Star, battling the First Order on Crait and beyond

Dive into your favorite Star Wars moments in an all-new way, complete with the hilarious LEGO brand of fun that's sure to delight players of all ages

Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? A rebel, bounty hunter, or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy

Choose from a legion of heroes such as Luke Skywalker, Qui-Gon Jinn, Chewbacca, Leia Organa, and Poe Dameron, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, Emperor Palpatine and more

