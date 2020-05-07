LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Revealed

✖

The official Star Wars YouTube page just accidentally revealed the release date of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. According to a new video uploaded today by the page, the highly-anticipated LEGO game will release worldwide on October 20, 2020 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, because the reveal was not planned, there's no new trailer to accompany the news, but an official announcement should arrive sooner rather than later, especially now that the beans have been spilled early.

Like the name suggests, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows players to play through all nine saga films in any order. Unfortunately, none of the spin-off movies are represented, but nine games in one package is a hearty offering.

"For the first time ever in a LEGO video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga's most legendary locales," adds an official pitch of the game. "You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey's adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time."

At the moment of publishing, neither developer TT Games or publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have not commented on the leaked release date, which means that "officially" the game doesn't have a release date beyond "2020."

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. There's been no word of a PS5 port, an Xbox Series X port, or any other additional platforms.

