LEGO Black Friday Includes Massive Deals On Star Wars UCS Sets And More

This Black Friday, all eyes are on the big LEGO event set to take place on November 28th. Starting at 12am ET you’ll be able to shop deals that are supercharged with a big list of Gift With Purchase offers for LEGO Insiders. You’ll also get your first crack at the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set. The question is, will LEGO match the huge discounts that Walmart is currently offering on big sets in their Black Friday sale? How about $85 off the UCS Millennium Falcon for example? But wait – there’s more!

Walmart is offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge for $499.99, which is $50 off list. They also have the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship on sale for $269.99, which is $30 off list. As you’ll see below, there are also some huge discounts on LEGO Marvel, Harry Potter, and more. You can shop the entire Walmart Black Friday LEGO sale right here while it lasts, and we’ve listed some of our favorite options below.

LEGO Black Friday Walmart Deals: Our Picks

LEGO Black Friday 2025 Promotions

As noted, LEGO will be running their own Black Friday sale starting at 12am ET on November 28th. At that time LEGO Insiders can take advantage of the stackable deals listed below. Select sets will also be on sale, and you’ll be able to find them here at the LEGO Shop after the launch. If you don’t have a LEGO Insiders account, you can sign up here (it’s free).