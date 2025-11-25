LEGO Black Friday Includes Massive Deals On Star Wars UCS Sets And More

This Black Friday, all eyes are on the big LEGO event set to take place on November 28th. Starting at 12am ET you’ll be able to shop deals that are supercharged with a big list of Gift With Purchase offers for LEGO Insiders. You’ll also get your first crack at the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D set. The question is, will LEGO match the huge discounts that Walmart is currently offering on big sets in their Black Friday sale? How about $85 off the UCS Millennium Falcon for example? But wait – there’s more!
Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Walmart is offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge for $499.99, which is $50 off list. They also have the LEGO Star Wars UCS Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship on sale for $269.99, which is $30 off list. As you’ll see below, there are also some huge discounts on LEGO Marvel, Harry Potter, and more. You can shop the entire Walmart Black Friday LEGO sale right here while it lasts, and we’ve listed some of our favorite options below.
LEGO Black Friday Walmart Deals: Our Picks
- LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon (75192)
$849.99$764.99
- LEGO UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge (75397)
$499.99$449.99
- LEGO UCS Jango Fett Starship (75409)
$299.99$269.99
- LEGO Marvel The Avengers Helicarrier (76295):
$80.00$40
- LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer (75356):
$69.99$40.00
- LEGO Star Wars Tantive IV (75376):
$79.99$40.00
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds (76419):
$169.99$140.00
- LEGO Star Wars: The Clone Wars & The Mandalorian Gift Set (66804):
$62.97$45.00
- LEGO Wicked Welcome to Emerald City (75684)
$99.99$79.96
- LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat (76429)
$99.99$79.99
- LEGO Harry Potter Chomping Monster Book of Monsters (76449):
$59.99$47.96
- LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon (75389):
$179.99$152.00
- LEGO Icons Transformers Bumblebee (10338):
$89.99$71.95
LEGO Black Friday 2025 Promotions
As noted, LEGO will be running their own Black Friday sale starting at 12am ET on November 28th. At that time LEGO Insiders can take advantage of the stackable deals listed below. Select sets will also be on sale, and you’ll be able to find them here at the LEGO Shop after the launch. If you don’t have a LEGO Insiders account, you can sign up here (it’s free).
- 4X Points on select sets, including LEGO Ideas Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (21360) / There might also be 2x offers
- LEGO Card Game Set (5010018) with any purchase of $65 or more in LEGO Creator 3-in-1, LEGO DUPLO, Fortnite, and LEGO Speed Champions lineups.
- Hot Chocolate Stand (40776) with any $170 purchase
- Mini Knight’s Castle (40775) with any $250 purchase
- LEGO Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod (Onizuka) with the purchase of the Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D
- Get the Retro Space Explorer set in exchange for 2,400 loyalty points
- LEGO Insiders Fish Tank (5009626) in exchange for 2400 loyalty points
- Use 200 loyalty points to get 1000 loyalty points
- Enter a sweepstakes to win 1 million loyalty points
- Enter a sweepstakes to win a signed F1 set
- Win a LEGO Star Trek set signed by Jonathan Frakes