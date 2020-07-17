Masters of the Universe Merch: Power Sword and Havoc Staff Replicas, Little People Figures

While we wait for Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series on Netflix, fans can bide their time with some fun new Masters of the Universe merch. The new releases include scaled replicas of He-Man's Power Sword and Skeletor's Havoc Staff along with an adorable set of figures in Fischer-Price's Little People lineup.

Both the Power Sword and Havoc Staff replicas are only 8-inches long, but they are also highly detailed, made from solid metal, and fairly inexpensive at $29.99 each. You can pre-order the Power Sword here at Entertainment Earth and the Havoc Staff here at Entertainment Earth with shipping slated for January.

The Masters of the Universe Little People set includes adorable figures of He-Man, Beast Man, Skeletor, and Man-At-Arms. They're a great way to introduce your kids to the fandom, though we suspect that many adult fans will be placing these on on a shelf or desk as well. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 with shipping slated for September.

Speaking of Masters of the Universe toys, Dark Horse has been cranking out some amazing video game art books lately, but they're shifting gears with The Toys of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. It looks like they really went above and beyond with this one.

The Toys of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe from "Pixel Dan" Eardley and Val Staples is a massive 712-page hardcover tome that includes "in-depth overviews of every item in several complete toy lines, including: 1982's Masters of the Universe, 1985's Princess of Power, 1989's He-Man, 2002's Masters of the Universe relaunch, and 2008's Masters of the Universe Classics". It also features interviews and designer commentary from the toy creators.

If you grew up with these toys, this book will be bursting with nostalgia. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now for $53.99 with shipping slated for November 24th. Note that you won't be charged until it ships, and you'll automatically get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.