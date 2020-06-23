Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021, Arena Starter Kit Pre-Orders are Live on Amazon

Magic: The Gathering's cat and dog-filled Core Set 2021 will arrive on July 3rd, though Wizards of the Coast has stressed that the COVID-19 situation might complicate things a bit in North America. Fewer bundles are launching than originally planned, and some retailers might have issues with availability at launch. However, pre-orders are live on Amazon now. What's more, some of the releases are discounted at the time of writing. A breakdown can be found below:

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021 (M21) Draft Booster Box - 36 Booster Packs (540 Cards): See on Amazon $99.95 (5% off)

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021 (M21) Collector Booster - 15 Cards (Min. 4 Rares Per Pack): See on Amazon $20.50 (18% off)

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021 (M21) Bundle - 10 Booster Packs + 40 Lands (190 Cards): See on Amazon $30.70 (12% off)

Magic: The Gathering Core Set 2021 (M21) Collector Booster Box - 12 Packs (Min. 4 Rares Per Pack): See on Amazon $217.95 (5% off)

If you're new to Magic: The Gathering, the Arena Starter Kit is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $11.83 with the same July 3rd release date. It includes "2 ready-to-play 60 card decks (each with 1 foil and 6 showcase lands), 2 reference cards to guide you through your turn, 1 “Rules and World of Magic” booklet, 2 Spindown life counters, and 1 MTG Arena Code Card for two people to unlock both decks online".

Interestingly, Wizards of the Coast claimed that "Core Set 2021 Planeswalker Decks and Arena Starter Kits will be unavailable at launch" in a recent post on product delays. As we've seen, that doesn't appear to be true for the Arena Starter Kit. All five Planeswalker decks were listed here on Amazon for $14 at the time of writing, but the individual product pages were unavailable.

Given the issue with product shortages and the fact that the Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 Set is currently topping Amazon's chart for Hot New Releases in the board game category, you might want to reserve your stuff sooner rather than later. Note that Wizards of the Coast expects availability issues "to be resolved within (approximately) one week following the North American launch".

You can keep tabs on all of the Magic: The Gathering news right here.

