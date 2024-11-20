Marvel Legends Captain America 4 Shield and Figure Reissues Drop November 21st

Looks like Hasbro has Captain America on their minds! Two Marvel Legends action figure reissues are set to go up for pre-order: a clean-shaven Captain America in his Avengers: Endgame suit and a Spider-Man: Far From Home masked Spidey in his upgraded suit from the film. Right alongside those is a “new” Marvel Legends Captain America: Brave New World shield replica, which is based on the one used by Sam Wilson in the upcoming MCU movie. These items are set to go up for pre-order tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET, and they are expected to be available here at Entertainment Earth at that time. Check below for more details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Far From Home Spider-Man Action Figure: This black-and-red Spidey includes an extra set of hands and webbing accessories. See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Direct links will be added after launch)

Marvel Legends Captain America Action Figure: This Endgame Captain America includes one of the best Chris Evans face-sculpts around. Also includes an extra pair of hands and the Captain America shield. See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Direct links will be added after launch)

Marvel Legends Captain America: Brave New World Shield prop replica: This 1:1 scale prop replica measures 24-inches in diameter and is inspired by the one used by Sam Wilson’s Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World. See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon (Direct links will be added after launch)

Note that the shield is basically the same as the Marvel Legends shield that Hasbro released for Falcon and Winter Soldier. If that shield works for you, it can still be pre-ordered from Entertainment Earth for $131.99. Keep in mind that the price of the Brave New World prop replica is still unknown, and it could be priced less than the previous version.



To stay up to date with all Marvel news and collectibles, keep an eye on our Gear page!