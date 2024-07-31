Marvel Legends Colossus Deadpool Legacy Collection Figure Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Marvel Legends Colossus Deadpool Legacy Collection Figure

Hasbro is set to launch Colossus as the next figure in their Deadpool Legacy Collection lineup, which is inspired by the character’s appearance in the original 2016 film. The figure will come with an interchangeable head, hands and an Xavier Institute book that opens to reveal the following rules:

Rule 01: No killing. Anyone. Ever.

Rule 02: Label everything in the refrigerator.

Hasbro’s Dan Yun has revealed that pre-orders for the figure will be available on July 31st, and we can add that the drop will happen at precisely 10am PT / 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+). It’s also expected to arrive here on Amazon at that time. Direct links will be added here after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. UPDATE: Links added. The figure is priced at $39.99. Note that the Colossus figure follows Deadpool Legacy Collection Marvel Legends figures of Deadpool and Wolverine that launched earlier this year.

Speaking of Deadpool figures, Hasbro recently released Marvel Legends from the new Deadpool & Wolverine film, and they’re selling out fast. The collection includes Deadpool and two versions of Wolverine / Logan. Pre-orders are still available at the time of writing via the Entertainment Earth links below.

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Deadpool Figure

Marvel Legends Series Deadpool Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Having hung up the Deadpool suit after a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson is forced to wield the katanas once again to save his universe and finally find a higher purpose. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool figure. Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with 7 accessories, including Deadpool’s signature katanas, 2 alternate hands, and a boot knife accessory.”

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Wolverine Figure

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “A broken and shame-fueled Logan reluctantly joins Deadpool’s side to fight for their survival and a shot at redemption. Detailed to look like Wolverine from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with an alternate masked head and a set of alternate hands.”

Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Logan Figure

Marvel Legends Series Headpool with Marvel’s Logan Action Figure / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Headpool is a floating, disembodied zombie-head Deadpool – the merc with only a mouth. Detailed to look like Headpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with a set of alternate hands and, of course, Headpool with his own stand.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios‘ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine was released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.