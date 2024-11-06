Marvel Legends Green Goblin Replica Pre-Orders Are Back

Spider-Man’s first appearance in Marvel Comics’ Amazing Fantasy #15 was dated in August of 1962, which is why fans celebrate Spider-Man Day on August 1st. Hasbro marked the occasion in 2024 with new roleplay gear inspired the appearance of Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin in the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The collection includes a highly detailed full-scale helmet and pumpkin bomb replicas, the latter of which includes electronic features like lights and sounds. Sadly, the helmet does not feature Willem Dafoe sound effects, which is disappointing, Still, it does look amazing.

Both sold out quickly after launch, but are back in stock at the time of writing via the links below. Note that U.S. shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ for a limited time. They’re expected to arrive on November 29th / early December if yo’re thinking about holiday gift-giving.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Green Goblin Helmet

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY HELMET / $124.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This 1:1 scale helmet features movie-accurate sculpting and detailing. Wear this premium role-play helmet and imagine chasing after Spider-Man at Liberty Island! Display your MCU fandom pride on your shelf with the included stand. This officially licensed helmet character-inspired design makes a great gift for collectors and adult fans. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look for other premium movie and series-inspired Marvel gear (each sold separately, subject to availability).”

Marvel Legends Green Goblin Pumpkin Replica

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GREEN GOBLIN ROLEPLAY ELECTRONIC PUMPKIN / $39.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “The Green Goblin’s weapon arsenal includes incendiary hand-held devices in the shape of pumpkins. Stored in his glider, they can release enough heat to melt through a three-inch thick sheet of steel. This officially licensed electronic pumpkin features light-up modes by pressing the center button to activate light FX. Press the center button twice to activate a light and sound sequence, featuring the Green Goblin’s signature cackle. Roll the pumpkin for a light-up countdown ending in a blast sound FX. Press and hold the center button for 3 seconds for a 1-minute light display. With movie-accurate sculpting and detailing, this is the next essential Marvel Legends Roleplay item for your Marvel gear collection (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability).”