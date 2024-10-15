Marvel Legends Quicksilver Exclusive Figure Arrives on October 17th

Calling all Speedsters or speedster-interested persons! Our resident Marvel quickster, Quicksilver (Pietro Maximoff), is getting a brand-new Marvel Comics-inspired Marvel Legends figure from Hasbro as part of Walmart’s NYCC 2024 Collector Con lineup. Walmart’s new exclusive features Pietro in his classic green suit with his white hair and iconic, flowy, upright bangs. It also comes with alternate hands and awesome retro packaging that evokes the feeling of the ’60s, when Quicksilver debuted in Marvel Comics.

The figure will be available to pre-order here at Walmart on October 17th at 6am PT / 10am ET for $24.99. You can check out all of the exclusives that Walmart has planned for their upcoming Collector Con event right here.

Pietro Maximoff, alongside his twin Wanda aka Scarlet Witch, entered the Marvel Comics scene in 1964 as the children of supervillain Magneto. Just like in the MCU, eventually the two join the side of the Avengers, and end up using their powers for good.

Walmart’s Collector Con drops for NYCC 2024 take place on October 17 and 18 at 10am ET. Again, you’ll be able to get your pre-orders in right here. As you might’ve experienced back in July with the last Walmart Collector Con drop, the battle some of these figures will probably be tough, so if you’re going to participate make sure to get there early and be ready to click. We expect that the Quicksilver figure will be one of the most popular items offered for the event. Figures from Masters of the Universe and Transformers will also be up for grabs.

