Best Co-Op Games to Play With Your Partner on Valentine’s Day (Even If They’re Not a Gamer)

You’ve got the flowers, chocolates, and the card that says all the mushy stuff you’re too awkward to say out loud. But what if the perfect date night was already sitting in your entertainment center or Steam library?

Co-op gaming might just be the ultimate Valentine’s activity. Think about it. You’re communicating, problem-solving together, and experiencing those little victories that make you high-five (or, you know, make out). Best of all, you don’t need two “hardcore gamers” to make it work. The right co-op game can welcome your controller-shy partner into your world without the frustration and massive learning curve that comes from throwing them into Elden Ring and saying, “Good luck!”

We’ve collected some Valentine’s Day-worthy titles that can keep you both saying, “Can we play just one more level?” long into the evening… all while you share those chocolates and perhaps a bottle of wine.

Cozy & Stress-Free Games (Perfect for Non-Gamers)

Stardew Valley

Remember when “farming simulator” sounded like the most boring genre imaginable? Well, Stardew Valley changed all that, and it happens to be perfect for couples. The gentle pacing means your partner won’t feel rushed, and the split-screen co-op lets you divide tasks based on what each of you enjoys. Maybe you handle the mining and combat while they manage the crops and animals. Or perhaps you both just want to fish side by side while chatting about your day.

What makes Stardew Valley particularly couple-friendly is how it removes the pressure of solo play. That “I need to water 50 crops before noon” stress melts away when you’re working together, turning potential chores into collaborative achievements. Plus, the pixelated charm and wholesome aesthetic make it an easy sell to partners who might turn their nose up at more intense gaming experiences.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons might be the easiest possible recommendation for couples where one partner isn’t a gamer, and its recent updates make it especially appealing this Valentine’s Day. New Horizons is still about slow, cozy island life, decorating a shared space, catching bugs, fishing, chatting with villagers, and checking in for a little while each day rather than committing to long sessions. That structure makes it perfect for couples who want something relaxing and social, not competitive.

The Switch 2 Edition, which bundles the game’s major 3.0 update, gives returning players plenty of reasons to jump back in together. Quality-of-life upgrades like batch crafting, crafting directly from storage, and Resetti’s reset services dramatically reduce potential clashes when decorating as a team, while faster load times and cleaner visuals make shared play smoother overall. Online features have also expanded, letting up to 12 players visit together on Switch 2, which is ideal for double dates or long-distance hangouts. There’s even a cozy cross-promotion angle thanks to the Animal Crossing x LEGO collaboration, which adds themed in-game items alongside real-world sets — an easy pairing for fans who want their Valentine’s gift to extend beyond the screen.

Spiritfarer

For couples who prefer emotional storytelling over mechanical challenges, Spiritfarer offers a uniquely affecting co-op experience. As ferrymaster to the deceased, you’ll build relationships with spirits before eventually helping them cross over… heavy stuff, but wrapped in gorgeous animation and gentle gameplay.

The second player can take on a support role as Daffodil the cat, making this perfect for partners who aren’t confident with complex controls. You’ll work together to build your boat, craft items, and comfort spirits, all while exploring a beautiful hand-drawn world. Fair warning: you might shed a tear or two together, but isn’t that what Valentine’s Day is for?

Laugh-First, Skill-Second Party Games

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Sometimes, the best couples’ games are the ones that get you laughing, or playfully trash-talking. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the gold standard here (especially if you don’t yet own a Switch 2). The controls are intuitive enough that your partner will be hurling red shells within minutes, and the assist options (auto-acceleration and steering assist) help level the playing field without feeling patronizing.

Mario Kart is perfect for Valentine’s gaming with its short race format. No lengthy tutorials or complex mechanics. Just pick a character, choose a track, and you’re racing in seconds. Because nothing brings couples closer than the shared experience of getting absolutely wrecked by a blue shell right before the finish line, right?

Super Mario Party Jamboree

If your partner enjoys board games, but gets intimidated by video game controls, Super Mario Party Jamboree bridges that gap surprisingly well. The board game structure feels familiar, while the mini-games are short enough that even if your partner struggles, a new opportunity is just minutes away.

Either way, the learning curve is nearly non-existent, with easy-to-pick-up controls. Whether it’s stealing each other’s stars or winning a mini-game through sheer dumb luck, the game generates plenty of good times. Plus, you can team up against CPU players if direct competition isn’t your Valentine’s vibe.

Puzzle Games That Reward Communication

Heave Ho

Heave Ho is a pick for couples who want something silly, chaotic, and immediately funny. The controls are incredibly simple (you mostly grab, swing, and throw yourselves), but the physics-based movement guarantees hilarious failures and triumphant saves. Each level is short, which keeps frustration low and makes it easy to play in bursts.

Communication and trust is a must, too. You’ll constantly be coordinating timing, calling out grabs, and occasionally sacrificing yourself so your partner can make the jump. Skill level matters far less than teamwork, and even “bad” attempts usually turn into memorable moments.

Phogs!

For something utterly adorable and approachable (and kinda weird), Phogs! puts you and your partner in control of a two-headed dog (think CatDog, but cuter). Each player controls one end, meaning you’ll need to coordinate stretching, grabbing, and moving through colorful puzzle environments.

The physical comedy that comes from trying to synchronize your movements creates natural laughter, even when you’re failing. And since the controls are simple (just movement and one action button), it’s perfect for partners who get overwhelmed by complex button combinations.

For Couples Ready to Level Up Together

It Takes Two

If your partner has some gaming experience or has enjoyed the lighter games on this list, It Takes Two should be your Valentine’s Day centerpiece. Designed exclusively for two players, this adventure tackles relationship themes while constantly introducing new mechanics to keep things fresh.

It Takes Two is special because it balances accessibility with genuine challenge. The game never keeps you doing one thing long enough to get frustrated, and the split-screen design means you can always see what your partner is doing. Plus, with the Friend’s Pass feature, only one of you needs to own the game, which is a nice bonus for your Valentine’s budget.

LEGO Games (Especially LEGO City Undercover)

LEGO games have perfected the art of asymmetric co-op, where players of different skill levels can have fun together. LEGO City Undercover, with its GTA-lite open world and charming humor, stands out as particularly couple-friendly.

The drop-in/drop-out co-op means no pressure to complete the game in one sitting, and the forgiving gameplay will keep you spending more time laughing than getting frustrated. The more experienced player can subtly carry the team without making it obvious (a relationship-saving feature if ever there was one).

Forget the overpriced dinner reservations and predictable movie dates this Valentine’s Day. Co-op gaming offers a much more valuable shared experience and memories that you create together.

And for partners who’ve always been curious about your gaming hobby, but maybe intimidated by the learning curve? These gateway titles might just be the perfect introduction. Who knows? Your Valentine’s gaming session might turn into a regular couples’ activity that lasts long after the chocolate hearts have been eaten.